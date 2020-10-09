How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (10/09)

FRIDAY, Oct. 9

Black Scene Millennium Launch

Roots101: African American Museum

Free | 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

The launch party for Black Scene Millennium, a revived magazine for the Black community, was delayed after the city blocked off large portions of downtown in preparation for the Breonna Taylor case announcement. But, after no officers were charged for killing Taylor, the publication’s theme — Black women — is more relevant than ever, as is one of its stories about the mothers of victims of police violence in Louisville. Read the magazine for the first time (and take home a free issue) at the launch party, which will also feature music from The Pearls. Read LEO’s package of stories on the new publication and its legacy.

SATURDAY, Oct. 10

March To Justice

Tyler Park | 1501 Castlewood Ave.

Free | Noon

Ran or shine, the march for justice and equality is pushing through complacency and distractions, exhaustion and despair. March To Justice is a call for all allies of justice to join for a peaceful, three-mile march from Tyler Park in The Highlands to Jefferson Square Park downtown. “There we will meet and join our brothers and sisters who have been Walking The Walk for months,” organizers say. “They’ve achieved so much, but cannot reach full Justice without the rest of us.” Let’s make this the biggest march yet.

Seasoned Revolutionaries at Injustice Square

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

This event sponsored by LSURJ, or Showing Up for Racial Justice, seeks to honor and learn from veteran activists. Organizers say: “Our veteran activists have been a fundamental source of learning , inspiration and leadership in this uprising- many of them have been involved in the anti-racist Justice struggles for decades.” Cookies and lemonade are promised. And, organizers gently remind: “Please respect that our elders are even more vulnerable to COVID-19-wear your mask and keep your distance!”

Advertisement

Jazz Jam For Justice

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Jazz Jam for Justice is a jam session in the truest way, welcoming anyone with an instrument to join. “[J]azz continues to be a music of love, fellowship, and inclusivity. In the full spirit of the music, we come together to remember our roots, acknowledge the present, and hope for better days,” say organizers. Plus, the “March To Justice” marchers from Tyler Park should be arriving at Jefferson Square around this time to add energy and support to the fight for justice. Saxophonist Rob Nickerson hosts and will be joined by Craig Tweddell on trumpet, Winton Reynolds on piano, Doug Elmore on bass and Zack Kennedy on drums.

ALL WEEKEND

Free Community Tutoring and NTI Support

Anywhere

Donation-based | Anytime

Change Today, Change Tomorrow is raising funds for Watch Us Grow, a Black-owned tutoring organization that is offering free tutoring and NTI assistance to local youth.