How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Weekend (10/30)

FRIDAY, Oct. 30

Halloween at the Square

Jefferson Square Park

Free | Times vary

Over two days, there will be Halloween events at Jefferson Square Park — the hub of Louisville’s Breonna Taylor protests. On Friday, The Black Women’s Collective is hosting a movie night starting at 7:30 p.m. with the “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Get Out” (rated R) at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, White Radicals Against Thoughtless Hate is throwing the Breonna’s Roots Protest Homecoming Harvest Festival from noon to 7 p.m.featuring a parade/march, a chicken dumpling and apple dumpling cook-off, kids activities and games, free food and more. Intersecting with the festival is another Halloween event on Sixth Street organized by several local groups with drive-thru candy, free pumpkin patch photos, a costume contest, hay rides and more.

All Hallows’ Eve Benefit Ball

Various locations

$20+ | 9 p.m.

Take your pick: An evening of drag, burlesque and sideshow performances for a good cause on Friday or Saturday. The first party is at Zanzabar, and the second is at The Limbo. Both are fundraisers for Feed Louisville to help the homeless community. Bring donations of blankets, tarps, tents, Sterno heaters, sleeping bags and winter layers. Wear a costume!

SATURDAY, Oct. 31

Healing and Mental Health: A Path Forward

Online

Free | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Black Louisville is invited to a virtual mental health retreat, sponsored by the local organizations who created the Path Forward document. The retreat includes sessions for children, young adults, families, elders, the LGBTQ+ community and protesters hosted by various licensed professionals. “Sessions will be offered with the intention of destigmatizing mental health and wellness and creating a safe place to begin healing,” organizers say.

The Black Harvest

Encore on 4th

$10-$20 | 3-7 p.m.

Rockstar entrepreneur Tawana Bain kicks off this inaugural event with a panel on tech and innovation, followed by a lot of fun and entertainment. Lipstick Wars’ three finalists will rejoin to share their powerful messages, and compete for champion of the 2020 “Say Her Name” slam. There will also be “Black Broadway” tribute performances from “The Wiz” and “Dreamgirls,” along with DJ interludes and more. “[This] showcase will allow attendees, potential sponsors, and vendors to identify cultural-forward events they want to support and/or attend in the future while enjoying musical theatre performances, films, spoken word, visual arts, technology, and more!” For a full schedule of events, click through to “Find Tickets” on the Facebook event page. Tickets are $10 to attend virtually, $20 to attend in person (outdoors on rooftop and two levels of the Encore on 4th parking garage).

No Justice No Halloween Caravan

Ask for location

Free | 8 p.m.

The Breonna Taylor protests aren’t stopping for Halloween. Bring noisemakers, signs, snacks,”spooky attire” and car decor for this car caravan. To find out where to meet, DM a local organizer, the flier says. We found the event on the Black Women’s Collective and Injustice Square Facebook pages, so we recommend you message those groups.