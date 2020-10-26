How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (10/26)

MONDAY, Oct. 26

LMPD Survey

Anywhere

Any time

A consulting company is conducting a top-to-bottom review of the Louisville Metro Police Department, and it wants your input. You can take the survey at the link above. Responses are anonymous, and you have until tomorrow at 11:45 p.m. to submit your thoughts. “This survey focuses on the relationship between the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Louisville community at large,” reads the intro. “Your responses to the questions in this survey should help us better understand this relationship.”

Together in Justice, Together in Faith

Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church

Free | 5-6 p.m.

Stand with signs on the lawn of Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church to speak out against racism and in solidarity with Black people, indigenous people and people of color.

Organizing Tenant Power for Housing Justice

Zoom

Free | 7 p.m.

Learn from the LA Tenants Union and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project on how to “organize tenants to support each other and raise concerns against the eviction crisis.”

TUESDAY, Oct. 27

Bi-Monthly Volunteer Meeting

Change Today, Change Tomorrow/Zoom

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Get involved — learn how to volunteer with Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a Louisville nonprofit serving the city’s Black community. Or, if you’ve volunteered before, this is your chance to provide feedback and program ideas.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28

Get Out the Vote

Southern Star Development

Free | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

It’s the last full week of early voting in Kentucky, and you can get a free ride to the polls by the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

Advertisement

Below the Line October

Facebook Live

Free | 7 p.m.

A diverse group of local filmmakers (Trevan Morton, Demi Gardner, Roy Taylor and Mike Thompson) debut their shorts at this monthly series.

The Healing Process with Lamont Collins

Facebook Live

Free | 8 p.m.

Lamont Collins, the executive director of the Roots 101 African-American Museum discusses the healing process for the Black community in this regular series.

THURSDAY, Oct. 29

Black Ideas Matter

Zoom

Free | 3-4 p.m.

Led by Richard Whitlock Jr., Black “social innovators” will “share their ideas and initiatives” for the community. Whitlock is the creator of The Gap Felony Prevention Program, which helps disenfranchised youth in Louisville.

Free Virtual Painting Class: Sky View

Zoom

Free-$25 | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Black-owned A Purposeful Ponte Studio is hosting another free, virtual painting class via Zoom. An instructor will guide you through the process of creating a nature-inspired painting. You can buy or use your own supplies, or pay $25 to pick up everything you need from A Purposeful Ponte Studio.

Louisville Community Grocery Autumn Garden Mixer

1205 South Sixth St.

Free | 7:30-10 p.m.

This celebration of “fall bounty and community” will feature local musicians, artists, leaders in food justice/politics and food producers. You’ll also have the chance to learn more about the effort to create the Louisville Community Grocery, a cooperatively-owned grocery store that would provide affordable, healthy food to the city. This indoor/outdoor event takes place at the Community Grocery’s new office in Old Louisville.