How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (10/19)

MONDAY, Oct. 19

Mouthful Mondays

Various locations

Free | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Every Monday in October, Change Today, Change Tomorrow (in partnership with the DELTA Foundation) is distributing boxes of groceries to help residents of The West End. Pickup is available at: Shawnee Park, Iroquois Park, Greater Friendship Baptist Church, Black Market KY, Parkland Neighborhood Food Mart, Parkland Boys and Girls Club and Park Hill Community Center. Volunteers are also needed to help out at Shawnee Park.

Know Your Rights: Voting Rights

Online

Free | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Learn everything you need to know about voting this year: new rules, provisional ballots and poll dos and don’ts in this online forum. Panelists are Kentucky Secretary of Sate Michael Adams, UofL law professor Eugene Mazo, attorney Kungu Njuguna, state Sen. Morgan McGarvey and ACLU attorney Heather Gatnarek.

TUESDAY, Oct. 20

Pint Night w/ Monnik Beer Co.: Black is Beautiful

Grind Burger Kitchen

No cover | 5-9 p.m.

If you order Falls City Brewing Co.-Monnik Beer Co. collaboration imperial stout Black is Beautiful at Grind Burger Kitchen’s pint night, 100% of your purchase goes to Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a Louisville nonprofit serving the city’s Black community. You can also purchase other Monnik Beer Co. pints: Voorjaar and Permanent Staycation.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21

Debunking the Myth of Colorblindness

Zoom

$10 suggested donation | 5-6:30 p.m.

Two experts talk about how “not seeing race” can actually help “perpetuate racism in our society.” And, they’ll discus how white allies can move from a “Not Racist Mindset to Anti-Racism Action.” Panelists are: Cedric Powell from the UofL Brandeis School of Law and Ryan Simpson, program director for the UofL Health Science Campus’ Office for Diversity & Inclusion. Rashaad Abdur-Rahman, the executive advisor for the Kentucky Department of Behavioral Health, will moderate.

THURSDAY, Oct. 22

National Day of Action

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 4-7 p.m.

This Thursday, the nation joins Louisville’s ongoing fight against police abuse with the official National Day of Protest against police brutality. The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression is commemorating the day with a “Grand March” through Louisville, followed by a “huge” rally with orators and music. “We have not asked for revenge,” say organizers. “We want #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor and too many more lost to police brutality and victimized by police violence.” The organization is asking for donations of supplies, time, money, food, water, snacks and soft drinks.

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Christy’s Garden

Free | 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Kentucky Performing Arts and other local service organizations have curated this event in honor of deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In recognition of Ginsburg’s passion for the opera, the evening features a performance by female singers arranged by the Kentucky Opera. Afterward, watch a screening of “RBG,” a documentary about Ginsburg’s career, selected by the Louisville Film Society. Tickets are free, but they must be reserved beforehand, and ticket holders will be seated in “pods” of six and under.

FRIDAY, Oct. 23

Glitter Gala 2020

Online

Donation based | 6-10 p.m.

Last year’s Glitter Gala fundraiser for the Louisville Youth Group featured drag and dance performances. This year will be similar but with virtual instead of in-person. Hosts will set up their own watch parties from various venues, or you can watch alone from your home as local artists stage an online performance. This year’s entertainers are musician Otis Junior, the Louisville Ballet, beatboxer Rayul, burlesque dancer Dessi Dis’Asster and drag performer AJ Allen Montrese. There’s also a pre-party at 6 p.m. featuring giveaways, and you can make donations by participating in an online auction and raffle, with prizes ranging from local beer tastings to spa experiences. Sign up and support an organization that provides a “brave space” for Louisville’s LGBTQIA+ youth

ALL WEEK

Demand a Public Hearing

Anywhere

Free | Any time

Call on Louisville Metro Council to allow a public hearing on the proposed FOP contract, which contains negligible reforms for the Louisville Metro Police Department. You can either call or email council members or use this URL, promoted by Black Lives Matter Louisville, which will automatically compose an email to the members on the Labor & Economic Development Committee. It singles out current contract provisions that are “troubling,” including sections that allow police officers to wait 48 hours to be interrogated after an accusation of misconduct.

Louisville Urban League Election Volunteering

Various locations

Free | Any time

Early voting is on, and you can still sign up to help the Louisville Urban League contact thousands of Kentuckians with felonies whose voting rights were restored. LUL will be canvassing neighborhoods and transporting people to the polls.