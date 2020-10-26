Pressure on Attorney General Cameron continues on 150th day of protest

A group of around 100 protesters gathered outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s house on Saturday night, marking the 150th day of protests in Louisville over the killing of Breonna Taylor by police in March.

Though Cameron announced in September that the grand jury would not charge any of the officers involved for the killing of Taylor, social justice activists have made it clear that the fight for justice is far from over. The group gathered in the front yard of a neighbor and ally before marching to Cameron’s home where they were reminded by organizers to keep off of the lawn and to stay on one side of the road.

Police arrived soon after in riot gear, forming a line in the intersection and telling protesters to clear the road. Protesters began to make their way back to the ally’s front yard with police following from behind, making announcements that protesters would be arrested for unlawful assembly. After a group of protesters and officers spoke, protesters were able to remain so long as they kept one lane of traffic clear. No arrests were made.