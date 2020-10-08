Photo Set: #JusticeForAtticaScott — Supporters rally to protest charges brought against her

The crowd came out to chant and sing Tuesday in support of state Rep. Attica Scott and others and to protest charges that had been brought against them during protests recently.

Scott has said she and her daughter Ashanti Scott and activist Shameka Parrish-Wright were arrested Sept. 24 by police because of who they are — outspoken activists. They were among protesters arrested outside of the First Unitarian Church before the 9 p.m. curfew went into effect. The protesters were charged with unlawful assembly, failure to disperse and felony rioting, the last charge related to an attempt to start a fire at the library. Scott has vehemently denied any involvement.

So, on Tuesday, her supporters gathered outside of the Hall of Justice for the Drop the Charges rally to find out whether the charges would be dismissed. The felony rioting charges were dropped, but the other charges remain under review.

Scott made clear that the charges brought against the protesters will not keep them from fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor. “We know that there has been nothing but love, community and solidarity for more than 130 days as we have sought justice for Breonna Taylor. As my daughter Ashanti, who was arrested with us often says, ‘We do not move in fear.’ So these charges will not stop us, they will not stop the revolution.”

Here are photos from the rally.