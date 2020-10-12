March to Justice A protester led chants around the memorial for Breonna Taylor as hundreds of protesters gathered in Jefferson Square Park.
Photo Set: The ‘Calling All Allies — March to Justice’ filled the streets loudly and peacefully

Protesters have been in Jefferson Square Park for more than 130 days to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. On Saturday, some 300 people gathered in Tyler Park in The Highlands as part of a call for allies to support the movement — the “Calling All Allies — March to Justice.” Organized by Marc Murphy, a lawyer and editorial cartoonist for The Courier Journal, the rally began with speeches from state Sen. Charles Booker, Urban League Louisville President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds and LEO founder U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth. It then made its way about three miles down Baxter Avenue to Market Street and finally to Jefferson Square for more rallying and speeches. It was peaceful and loud, with no police presence.

Protesters began at Tyler Park and marched to Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.
Hundreds of protesters filled the streets for the March to Justice.
A group of veteran activists gathered in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.
Urban League Louisville Presidenty and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds led chants over a bullhorn as protesters marched to Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.
Protesters gathered around the memorial for Breonna Taylor in Jefferson Square park and took a knee in solidarity.
Saturday’s protest brought out hundreds of protesters of all ages.
Protesters made their way down Baxter Avenue from Tyler Park on Saturday for the March to Justice.
Hundreds of protesters took a knee and raised their fists around the memorial for Breonna Taylor in Jefferson Square Park.
L-R: rally organizer Marc Murphy, Shameka Parrish-Wright, Ashanti Scott and state Rep. Attica Scott.

