Photo Set: The ‘Calling All Allies — March to Justice’ filled the streets loudly and peacefully

Protesters have been in Jefferson Square Park for more than 130 days to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. On Saturday, some 300 people gathered in Tyler Park in The Highlands as part of a call for allies to support the movement — the “Calling All Allies — March to Justice.” Organized by Marc Murphy, a lawyer and editorial cartoonist for The Courier Journal, the rally began with speeches from state Sen. Charles Booker, Urban League Louisville President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds and LEO founder U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth. It then made its way about three miles down Baxter Avenue to Market Street and finally to Jefferson Square for more rallying and speeches. It was peaceful and loud, with no police presence.

