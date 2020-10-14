The best and worst of the pandemic — your answers

The Best Part of The Pandemic
24/7 with my kids
Able to finish projects
Absolutely nothing
Alcohol to-go
All the time home
Alone time
An excuse to wear pajamas 24/7
Andy Beshear is governor & not Bevin
Appreciating my spouse and home
Appreciating the restaurants we have
Avoiding annoying people
Backyard hangs
Being able to deep clean my house
Being disguised by face mask not having to wear makeup
Being stuck with him
Being together
Better public and personal hygiene
Capitalism on the brink
Carl Stuck
Cherokee Park without cars
Clean air
Cleaning out closets
Coming to the realization that you are not in control and realizing that god is the only one who is
Cooking more at home
Daydrinking
Discovering carry-out restaurants
Dogs thrived
Doing creative things
Don’t spend anything
Don’t have to share my weed
Easy to make excuses not to hang out
Eating while being sad
Everything
Excuse not to go to dance parties
Excuse to sit at home
Exploring local parks/trails
Extended vacation
Extra time for my houseplants
Family time and getting to know neighbors
Fewer expectations
Fewer obligations
Fostering a dog
Gardening
Getting all the $ off unemployment
Getting perspective
Going to bed early
Having a baby
Having a clear picture of who is stupid
Having adult children come home for 3+ months
I feel there is a better sense of community and loving the Ville
I have hobbies again!
I look good in a mask
Introverts’ paradise
Keeping my job
Learned to play the ukulele
Less idiots outside
Lots of alcohol
Lowered appearance standards
Meeting my boyfriend right before we both lost our jobs and we ended up quarantining together
Men don’t tell me smile I’m in a mask hahahahahaha
More time to read books without apology!
My now-regular poop schedule
My wife
My wife cooking
Nice reset to get your life back on track
No Derby crowds
No hugging
No March Madness
No more commuting downtown
No small talk
Non-Trumpers helping each other out
Not a damn thing
Not as much traffic
Not dying
Not smelling people’s bad breath
Not wearing pants
Opening a business
Purging stuff in my house
Rediscovering passions
Reevaluating life goals
Saving lots of money not going out
Seeing neighbors walking whom I’ve never met before
Spending time with my grandma
Still got married
Stimulus check
That’s a sick joke, and that’s coming from me
Time to learn a new skill
Walking around Highlands and Cherokee Park
Watching a lot of movies
Witnessing folks’ action of empathy toward others during a time of need and care <3
Work from home
Working out
Zooming with my friends
The Worst Part of The Pandemic
$ loss
24/7 With my kids
A whole summer going to waste!!
Acute suicidal ideation
All of it
All the businesses that went out of business
All the closed restaurants and bars
All the time home
Almost losing my business
Andy Beshear
Anti-maskers
Bars either closed or closing at 10 p.m.
Being alone
Being at home with kids
Being away from family
Being away from friends
Being isolated from people
Being jobless
Being with my wife
Boredom
Boredom drinking
Buffets closed
Can’t hug the homies
Canceled vacations
Canceling live events
Can’t hug friends
COVID and fear of catching it
Dead people
Deaths and sickness, not being with people, lack of national leadership, no trust in government
Delay with unemployment
Depression and alcoholism
Depression and weight gain
Donald Trump
Entertainment industry destroyed
Everyone thinking they are a health expert
Everything
Horrible restaurant customers
Idiots who deny it
Impact on non-profit work
Keith Stone
Lack of fun
Lack of leadership
Loneliness, death, isolation, lack of normalcy
Loss of jobs
Miss going to the movies
Missing friends
Mitch McConnell ignoring needs of Kentuckians without jobs
My friend dying from COVID
My hair
News
No Bourbon & Beyond
No church picnics/music
No dance parties
No Derby
No hair color
No Kentucky Shakespeare
No school
No Turners Club
No visiting mom in long-term care
No Waterfront Wednesday
No yoga classes
Not being able to get married
Nothing to do
Other people acting like there is no pandemic
Paranoia
Politicizing the virus
Stress
The fear of each other, and neighbors turning on each other
The malicious ignorance of so many that has become apparent
Unknown
Witnessing folk’s lack of empathy toward others in a time of need and care
Zoom fatigue
