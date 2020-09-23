Thorns and Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd (9/23)

Did the bullet hit his brain? | Thorn

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the cop injured in the Breonna Taylor shooting, sent an email to coworkers, saying: “I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night,” FBI agents aren’t cops and “would piss their pants”… and more bullshit. No remorse for his part in killing an innocent person in her own damn home.

McConnell’s lies no surprise | Thorn

U.S. Bitch, er Mitch McConnell, will try to push through a nomination for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement because… oh, never mind. We all knew he would and not acknowledge or care about the hypocrisy.

City violence also no surprise | Thorn

Louisville surpassed its 2016 homicide record of 117 with four more killings bringing the total to 121 (not including the killings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee.) And we still have more than three months to go. There are many reasons for the violence, but the council’s decision to cut budgets for anti-violence programs did not help. Monique Williams, incoming director of the city Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, told The Courier Journal: “Understanding how patterns of violence are connected to social systems and social customs is really key to the equation,” she said. The paper noted that the office’s budget has been cut significantly for three consecutive years.

Now, that IS fake news! | Thorn

The New York Times’ coverage of the Breonna Taylor civil suit settlement included that the protests “have ravaged the downtown of Kentucky’s largest city, where businesses and government offices are boarded up.” “Ravaged” was later removed, but you can still find the original story floating around the interwebs.

Advertisement

Stephen King feels our ‘Misery’ | Rose

You’ve hit the big time when Stephen King tweets about you. “Kentucky, please don’t vote for Mitch. I can’t stand to look at those jowls and round eyeglasses for another six years.”

Marine pilot loses an air war?! | Absurd

“Mitch McConnell winning TV air war over Amy McGrath, thanks to PAC spending,” reads a CJ headline.

Metal goes mobile | Rose

Belushi Speed Ball gets a loud rose for playing mobile sets at local bars: “What we did, Belushi played a drive-in movie theater from a moving van dressed up as ‘Mad Max.’ We then drove out of the theater and straight to Kaiju, Monnik, Barret Bar, Taproom and Drakes.”