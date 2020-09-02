Thorns and Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd (9/02)

Another bid to smear Breonna | Thorn

There is a dispute over whether Jamarcus Glover was offered a plea deal if he would say that Breonna Taylor was in his “organized crime syndicate.” Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said it was a draft and denied Glover was offered a deal to implicate her by name. But Glover told The Courier-Journal that is not true. “I turned it down from day one when I seen the names on there,” he said. The final plea sheet, which Wine said was offered to Glover, did not name Taylor but would have required him to admit that her apartment was used to keep money from drug dealing. Both deal versions seem to push the theory that Taylor was part of drug dealing. Even if true, how could that excuse the police for killing her in her own home?

Amy, use your words | Absurd

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath skipped the Kentucky Farm Bureau debate with U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. Explaining which debates she would attend, she said: “When making decisions about how we run our campaigns, we should be thoughtful about being inclusive … “ Her campaign told The Courier Journal scheduling is why she missed the KFB debate. Why didn’t they give the real reason? The KFB is homophobic .

Our AG is a living typo | Absurd

When asked what about tRump liking a tweet that supported the Kenosha killer, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on “Face The Nation”: “Well, let me just say that I condone violence in all of its forms.” The host asked twice before he corrected himself to say “condemn.” We hope his Taylor investigation is more precise.

McConnell, where’s the beef? | Thorn

Why should U.S. Sen. Mitch “No, No, No” McConnell not lie during his turn at the Republican National Convention? Seems everyone else did. He claimed Democrats pushing the Green New Deal want a hamburger law. “They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive. What sources of information are credible. And even how many hamburgers you can eat.” And, then McConnell’s Sansabelt slacks caught on fire.

Trump wins KY, reason No. 46 | Thorn

