How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (9/4)

FRIDAY, Sept. 4

Racism as a Public Health Issue

Facebook Live

Free | 6-7 p.m.

UofL Ph.D. candidate and Change Today Change Tomorrow research and development staffer Jason Deakings will be talking about racism as a public health issue in this Facebook Live discussion. Also speaking will be Adrienne Smith and Kendria Kelly-Taylor who both have their masters in the public health field.

The Prolific Experience NeoSoul Karaoke & Poetry Night

Roots 101 African-American Museum

$25 | 9 p.m.

KMF Band will lead live karaoke, and Prolific Poets will perform spoken word at this evening of entertainment at Roots101: African American Museum. Masks are required. Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, Roots101 is hosting a live-streamed discussion about the healing process for Black men at 8 p.m. The community can also pop in for voter registration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

SATURDAY, Sept. 5

Build Day

1029 E. Washington St.

Free | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Change Today, Change Tomorrow nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help build out its Change Center. Gardening is on the menu. Its current supply needs are perlite, garden stakes, 5-gallon buckets with tops, plant stands and deck furniture. Email tyler@change-today.org to get involved.

Youth Art Against Violence Showcase

3300 W. Broadway

Free | 1-2:30 p.m.

Young artists are returning to the overpass known as the Take a Knee Bridge on Broadway for more painting and displaying of posters. Last week, children contributed to decorating the mural on the bridge dedicated to civil rights activists.

#NoDerby146

South Central Park

Free | 4:30 p.m.

Local and national protesters are planning to march on Derby Day, continuing to demand Justice for Breonna Taylor. This is an event featuring a handful of groups, including Louisville’s Justice and Freedom Coalition, the New York-based Until Freedom social justice organization, and No Justice No Peace Louisville. It will start about a mile from Churchill Downs. It’s expected to go “mobile,” according to one organizer, the Rev. Tim Findley, but he declined to say whether protesters would be walking to Churchill Downs. “The fact that Kentucky thinks they can run business as usual is disrespectful beyond words,” write organizers. “…#BreonnaTaylor will NOT just be an afterthought. We need the cops that killed her to be charged and arrested immediately.”