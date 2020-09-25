How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (9/25)

If You’re Protesting

Protests in Louisville are expected to continue throughout the weekend following the decision by Attorney General Daniel Cameron to not charge any police officers in Breonna Taylor’s killing (and only one for endangering her neighbors). Until Freedom is holding a march starting at 5 p.m. in Jefferson Square Park, and on Saturday, local organizers are calling for a large turnout in the park starting at 6 p.m. But, people will likely be there all day throughout the weekend.

If you’re going out, make sure you’re prepared. Follow the National Lawyers Guild Kentucky’s advice if you get arrested and write one of these numbers on your arm: (502) 694-9454 for Louisville Area Protest Support or (502) 509-2357 for the Louisville Community Bail Fund, run by Black Lives Matter Louisville. BLM Lou also has webpages you can visit for help if your phone is taken or if your car is towed. If you need mental health help, contact Therapists for Protester Wellness at (502) 414-5205 or by visiting Lucille Grant park or Bridge Counseling.

If You’re Not Protesting (But Want To Support)

It’s not necessary to attend the protests to support the movement. Donate to one of the groups doing the work, such as Black Lives Matter Louisville’s Community Bail Fund; Shameka Parrish-Wright’s fund for protesters, or Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a local nonprofit that’s providing meals to protesters (as well as a bunch of other, great things for the local Black community). You can also drop off supplies requested by protesters at 6th and Market streets (vehicular access is restricted to the city center). They’re in need of: hot and cold food, ice, gatorade, snacks, desserts, grilling items, gloves, Lysol wipes, bug repellant, water, soft drinks and fruit. They’re also looking for volunteers to serve food.

SATURDAY, Sept. 26

#ClotheTheWest Pajama Party

Catholic Enrichment Center

Free | 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clothe the West is giving away pajamas, books, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bonnets/durags and more at its inaugural pajama party.

Big Talkers: Lucy Azubuike

Zoom

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Incredibly versatile multimedia artist Lucy Azubuike uses her work to highlight the many connections between people and nature, which she will discuss live at Ruckus Louisville’s latest online art talk. Through abstract paintings, powerful sculpture work, poignant photography and many other formats, Azubuike, the current regional artist in residence at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, takes extremely interesting and diverse approaches in her work, making her the ideal candidate for a deep discussion. The talk will be held on Zoom, and you can find the entry code via Ruckus Louisville’s Facebook page or on its website.

SUNDAY, Sept. 27

National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Change Today, Change Tomorrow

Free | 2-5 p.m.

Come to Change Today, Change Tomorrow for coffee, refreshments, conversation and free rapid HIV tests.