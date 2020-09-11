How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (9/11)

FRIDAY, Sept. 11

Power of Art Movement Artists Meet and Greet

Roots 101 African-American Museum

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Meet the creators of the new art collective Power of Art Movement (or POAM), “whose focus is to create work and exhibitions using the power of art to deeply move, focusing on Positivity, Truth & Love.” Plus, this is a chance to check out the new Roots 101 African-American museum.

SATURDAY, Sept. 12

Black Market KY Community Clean Up

2313 Market St.

Free | 10-11:30 a.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Black Market KY needs help sprucing up the block where it plans to open its Black-owned grocery store in The West End. Gardening, painting, yard work and trash/recycling runs all need to be done — and supplies may also be donated. Direct message Black Market KY on social media for details. If you’re volunteering, you must wear a mask and closed-toed shoes.

The Voter Engagement Brigade Presents: Make a Difference Jam

Chickasaw Park

Free | Noon-4 p.m.

Get registered to vote and enjoy an afternoon of music, food and community. Louisville artists Chanson, Faif Owens, the No Justice No Peace Choir, DJ John Q and more will perform. And Red Barrel BBQ is catering. Bring a lawn chair and wear a mask! The Voter Engagement Brigade is a group of community elders “passionate about voter engagement, information building and community building.”

The Great Women’s March

Muhammad Ali Center

Free | 1-3 p.m.

This women’s march is a peaceful protest focusing on Breonna Taylor’s case. Demonstrators will walk from near the Muhammad Ali Center to 11th and Main streets. Keynote speakers are Marilyn Williams, the sister-in-law of Ali, and Ruby Hyde, the former director of Smoketown Pride.

SUNDAY, Sept. 13

Say Her Name Bike Ride: Operation Breonna Taylor’s Home

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 1 p.m.

Cyclists are joining up for a reflective, 20-mile ride from Jefferson Square Park to Breonna Taylor’s apartment (a second, shorter ride is meeting up at Iroquois Park.) Before the cyclists depart, Shameka Sells-Moore will speak about her 25-year-old daughter, Shanaira Selden, whose body was found in the Ohio River in 2019. After the ride, cyclists will meet at Waterfront Park for a “wine down session” with a therapist, bring-your-own wine and Soul Food By Tiffany. Support and gear volunteers are needed.