How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity And Activism This Weekend In Louisville (9/18)

FRIDAY, Sept. 18

Old School Fridays

The Palm Room

No cover | 5 p.m.-close

Joe’s Palm Room, the famous Russell jazz club, has been reopened and reinvented by Black business owner Marcus Withers. Check it out at the Palm Room’s new, weekly event, Old School Fridays, featuring The Palm Room House Band and happy hour from 5 to 9 p.m. and music and live visuals from DJ K-Dogg from 9 p.m. to close. “Calling all steppers and ballroom dancers,” organizers say.

Arrest the Cops Rally

Office of the Attorney General, Louisville Branch Office

Free | 5:30 p.m.

Protesters, led by the family of Breonna Taylor, are rallying at the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to demand that the police officers who fired their weapons in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death are arrested. This event is also organized by Until Freedom and Louisville activists.

‘Statements After an Arrest Under the Immortality Act’

Online

Free | 8 p.m.

UofL’s Department of Theatre Arts presents this reading of a play about a white librarian and a Black school principal in South Africa, whose love affair is reported to the police during apartheid. You can watch virtually on Friday or on Saturday at the same time. After the performance, there will be talkbacks with specials guests. On Friday, hear from Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming, playwright and translator Amlin Gray and UofL Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Cherie Dawson-Edwards. And, on Saturday, playwright Larry Muhammad, former South African resident Shachaf Polakow and UofL law professor Enid Trucious-Haynes, will discuss the show.

SATURDAY, Sept. 19

Voter Services Pop-up

Portland Kroger

Free | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Louisville Democrats will have a booth at the Portland Kroger offering help for voters. You can get started on requesting an absentee ballot, register to vote and, if you’re formerly incarcerated, volunteers can check to see if your voting right has been restored. Then, on Sunday, the League of Women Voters is sponsoring a rally encouraging the public to vote. Bring noisemakers and signs to the corner of Douglass Boulevard and Eastern Parkway from 4 to 6 p.m. (The event is nonpartisan; organizers ask that you do not bring signs promoting specific candidates.)

Taking Up Space: Art as Business

Change Today, Change Tomorrow

Free | 7-10:30 p.m.

This is a new, monthly networking and educational space for Black creatives, created by Change Today, Change Tomorrow and A Well Written Photograph. This month, Ashley Cathey, a Louisville painter, will speak about Art as a Business over free cocktails and food from My Cafe, a locally-owned Back eatery.