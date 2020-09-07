How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (9/7)

MONDAY, Sept. 7

Contact Council About ‘Conversion Therapy’ Committee Vote

Online

Free | Any time

Louisville Metro Council is considering an ordinance to ban “conversion therapy” in the city. The Louisville Community Affairs, Health and Education Committee is voting this Wednesday. Message them via the Fairness Campaign to show your support of the ordinance.

TUESDAY, Sept. 8

Register People to Vote Who Were Formerly Incarcerated

Zoom

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear made a historic gesture when he took office this year — restoring the right to vote for 175,000 Kentuckians with past felony convictions. Help some of these potential new voters register by joining this Zoom call to get involved with a phone bank from Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice.

‘The Mitch Show’Premiere!

Online

Donations accepted | 7-8 p.m.

Imagine: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a talk show host instead of a congressman. He’s not very good at his monologue, he dodges questions from his guest and he finds himself arguing with his sidekick/band leader Little Rand a bit too much — but he’s still better at it than his current job! “The Mitch Show,” written and performed by Kentucky comedians, premieres this Tuesday on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It’s satirical but the goal is serious: to show Kentucky that McConnell is a joke and should be thrown out of office in November. “McConnell,” portrayed by Nathan P. Woodard, will interview real Kentuckians, too, like Martin County school board member Mickey McCoy, whose hometown’s water supply was poisoned by the Massey Energy coal slurry spill in 2000. Real bands will perform, too, and you can donate to the show via a real SuperPAC, created by the grassroots organizers putting on the show.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9

Lunchtime Hot Tea with Nannie and Taylor

Facebook Live

Free | 11 a.m.-Noon

Join Change Today, Change Tomorrow organizers Nannie Croney and Taylor Ryan for a weekly afternoon tea time to discuss their nonprofit’s first year “in business.” CTCT helps out Louisville’s Black community. They’ll sip hot drinks from Sis Got Tea, a Black- LGBTQ+- women-owned business. If you want to share your own nonprofit information or perhaps a dessert, contact taylor@change-today.org, subject line: HOT TEA.

Racial Justice Series — Healthy at Home? Healthy at Work?

Online

Free ($10 suggested donation) | 5-6 p.m.

In the name and spirit of Muhammad Ali’s famous declaration, “I am America,” The Muhammad Ali Center is launching a new, programmatic series that “will offer critical analysis of the history and intersectionality of social justice issues, while offering action steps for those wanting to create positive social change.” This event features panelists T Benicio Gonzales of the Louisville Center for Health Equity, Trinidad Jackson, doctoral candidate at the UofL School of Public Health and Dr. Brandy Kelly Pryor from the Humana Foundation. It will be moderated by Dr. Steven Kniffley Jr. from the Spalding University Center for Behavioral Health. The program will run every other Wednesday and be made available on the Ali Center website (alicenter.org) after each event. The event is free but registration is required.

THURSDAY, Sept. 10

World Day of Prayer: Prayer at the Square

Jefferson Square Park

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

Unity of Louisville is holding a healing prayer at Jefferson Square Park this Thursday. “We affirm that the worldly challenges experienced by our Black brothers and sisters will be overcome through inclusivity, equity, and Divine love,” organizers write. Candles will be lit, masks will be warn and a moment of silence will be had.

Restoration of Voting Rights

Online

Free | 6-7 p.m.

If you used to be incarcerated, join this webinar to find out whether you were one of the 175,000 Kentuckians who got their right to vote restores this year. You’ll also learn how to get registered. And, if you’re just interested in spreading the word — this event is for you, too.

Turnip for Change

Your home/Online

Donation-based | 7 p.m.

Throw your own intimate fundraiser with friends or family to donate money to The Food Literacy Project and APRON, Inc., two organizations doing good in Louisville’s food realm. Set a financial goal for your party, invite friends and have them over (virtually) to eat a meal with fresh, seasonal food; have a drink; and watch a video from the Food Literacy Project. The organization has provided exclusive wine recommendations from The Wine Rack, as well as healthy recipes and family-friendly activities to draw inspiration from. Thomas Bolton with Maker’s Mark will help kick off the evening for everybody with a virtual toast.

ALL WEEK

Support a Black-, Woman-owned Bookstore

Online

Donation based | Any time

Olivia Raymond already owns Louisville’s only Black-owned publishing house. Now, she wants to open Louisville’s only active Black-owned book store. Raymond, pen name Zelda Knight, is the publisher and editor-in-chief of AURELIA LEO, which specializes in speculative fiction, including horror, science fiction and fantasy. Now, the 23 year old, is raising money to start a mobile bookstore and cafe “that will center independent and mainstream Queer, Trans, Southern, Black, Indigenous, and/or other Creators of Color writing speculative fiction.”