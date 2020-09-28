How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (9/28)

A series of images from state Rep. Attica Scott’s Instagram video of the moments before she was arrested last Thursday before curfew and while walking to a church.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23

Wake-Up Wednesdays Virtual Vigils

Online / Big Four Bridge

Free | Noon-12:30 p.m., 5-5:40 p.m.

Every week for 12 weeks, faith leaders of various traditions plan to host a “gathering of intentions, silence and spoken reflections” on Facebook Live and Zoom at noon. They’ll also be hosting in-person, silent vigils at the Big Four Bridge from 5 to 5:40 p.m. LSURJ Faith, Sowers of Justice Network and the Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Justice have created this program, called the Sacred Space Campaign, which is meant to “envision new approaches to community safety.”

Demand Safe Schools’ National Day of Resistance Rally & Caravan

VanHoose Education Center

Free | 5-7 p.m.

JCPS parents, educators and students call for equitable schools safe from COVID and police at this rally hosted by Black Lives Matter Louisville’s Education Team. A list of demands can be found here.

ALL WEEK

Drop Charges Against Leading Activists

Anywhere

Free | Any time

On Thursday, several local activist leaders were arrested on charges of felony rioting, including state Rep. Attica Scott, her daughter and Shameka Parrish-Wright. In Scott’s arrest citation, police said that she was part of a larger group that set fire to the Main Library. But, livestream footage taken by Scott shows that she and her companions were not involved with a flare being thrown into the library’s window. Ashanti Scott, Attica’s daughter, is calling on the public to contact Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell to drop the charges against her, her mother and Parrish-Wright. Call 574-6336 to make your plea.

BLM Demands

Anywhere

Free | Any time

Black Lives Matter Louisville has released a revised set of demands for changes in the city in the wake of the Attorney General’s announcement about charges in the Breonna Taylor case. You can post the demands to your social media. They include:

— “Immediately fire and revoke the pensions of the officers that murdered Breonna.”

—“Divest from LMPD and Invest in community building”

—“Immediate resignation (or impeachment) of Mayor Greg Fischer”

—“Metro Council ends use of force by Louisville Metro Police Department. Police shootings are gun violence.”

—“A local, civilian community police accountability council that is independent from the Mayor’s Office and LMPD with investigation and discipline power. #CPAC.”

—“The creation of policy to ensure transparent investigation processes”

Buy Black Lou

Various locations

Prices vary | Any time

If you want to go anywhere this week or do anything, check the Buy Black Lou business database first. This list of Black businesses in Louisville and Southern Indiana contains restaurants, home services (like electricians), stores, business services and more. There’s a website and an app.