How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (9/14)

MONDAY, Sept. 14

Socially Distant Tour Stop

Wendell Moore Park, Buckner

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Meet Alexandra Owensby, the Democratic nurse practitioner challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie in this year’s congressional race for District 4 (which does include part of Jefferson County.) Massie has recently said he doesn’t think racism is prevalent in police departments and has said the Kenosha vigilante shooter showed “incredible restraint.” (He also voted against making lynching a federal hate crime.) Owensby has not commented much on the Black Lives Matter movement but did say “when people are being killed in the streets, a representative should never praise the killer”, according to The Associated Press.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16

Immigrant Evolutionaries

Zoom

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

Interfaith Paths to Peace is interviewing four immigrants making a difference in the Louisville community: Normal Gurgian, Catalina Ibarra, Patrick Litanga and Hassan Muya.

Tyrone Cotton Outdoor Show

Mellwood Tavern

No cover | 7:30 p.m.

Tyrone Cotton is a longtime Louisville musician whose style is a blend of soul, folk, blues, jazz and rock ’n’ roll. And now he’s back to performing in person! Catch him at this outdoor show at Mellwood Tavern.

Wednesday Vigils

Zoom / Big Four Bridge

Free | Times vary

Religious social justice groups continue their weekly community safety and prayer series. You can join a virtual vigil via Zoom at noon featuring faith leaders of various traditions and a “gathering of intentions, silence and spoken reflections.” Or, go to the in-person silent vigil at the Big Four Bridge starting at 5 p.m.

Anti-Racism Virtual Summit

Online

$35 (public) | Times vary

This SWHelper (Social Worker Helper) conference on anti-racism is for the public, too. Plus, some of the speakers are Louisville activists and ticket sales benefit the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. Topics covered at the two-day summit include advocacy and voting, as well as anti-racism. On Wednesday, Kahlilah Collins (from Louisville), presents “Social Workers in the Movement for Social Justice.” And, on Thursday Louisville organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright talks “Community Organizing in the Midst of a Pandemic and Ongoing Police Abuse.”

Advertisement

THURSDAY, Sept. 17

Give for Good Carnival

Change Today, Change Tomorrow

Free fun (donations accepted) | Noon-5 p.m.

Give for Good Louisville is a one day event, hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville, where you’re encouraged to donate to a Louisville organization doing good. To celebrate, Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a nonprofit serving Louisville’s Black community, is throwing a day of free community fun, including a pop-up play; prizes; backpacks with school supplies; food (including desserts from Hip Hop Sweet Shop); and lessons on making organic salads, sage bundling and youth entrepreneurship.

Overcoming Racial Inequity in Business

Online

$10 | 1-2 p.m.

Greater Louisville Inc. is hosting part three of a series on diversity, equity and inclusion for Louisville businesses. This discussion focuses on education, “specifically closing the achievement gap for students of color, developing engaging curriculum, and exposing students to career pathways.”

ALL WEEK

Legacy Wine & Spirits

Various locations

Prices vary | Any time

This local, Black-owned wine and spirits distributor, has products available at liquor stores all over Louisville (the company announces new locations on its Facebook page). Try Legacy’s Sluricane cocktails, Guidance whiskey, Earl Stevens wine and more.

Jefferson County Rental Assistance

Online

Free | Any time

There’s still money out there for residents and landlords struggling with rent. Start the application process by visiting stopmyeviction.org.

Buy Black Lou

Various locations

Prices vary | Any time

If you want to go anywhere this week or do anything, check the Buy Black Lou business database first. This list of Black businesses in Louisville and Southern Indiana contains restaurants, home services (like electricians), stores, business services and more. There’s a website and an app. And, if you’re looking for a new Black business, Exclusively Yours event planning is hosting a launch party this weekend.