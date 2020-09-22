McConnell’s house Travis Nagdy spoke to police at the protest outside of Senator Mitch McConnell's home on Saturday.
Photo Set: #NotoriousRBG — Protesters take demands to McConnell’s house

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell has vowed to fill the seat of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, despite her deathbed wish that he wait until after the election. 

On Saturday, dozens of protesters lined up outside of his house on Dundee Road with signs and chants. 

“Mitch McConnell! Your constituents have grievances!” yelled a protester into a megaphone outside of the senator’s residence in The Highlands.

Louisville police officers arrived at the protest and told those present they had to remain on the sidewalks, and eventually, the protest dissipated as police left.

Protesters held up signs honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the home of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell on Saturday.
A protester waved goodbye as Louisville police vehicles left the area.

