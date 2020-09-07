Breonna Taylor Protesters on megaphones led several chants before the start of the march on Friday.
News

Photo Set: #JusticeForBreonna — marking the 100 days of protest

By

Friday marked a significant milestone in the demand for justice for Breonna Taylor — It was the 100th day of protest in Louisville.

Protesters gathered in Jefferson Square Park as they have been since March 28 to demand #JusticeForBreonna.

They chanted “no justice, no peace,” “say her name” and “no justice, no derby’. This making of the “100 Days of Resistance” came on the eve of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. 

Advertisement

At around 6:30 p.m., protesters marched from Jefferson Square Park through Fourth Street Live and then to the Kentucky Derby Festival’s headquarters where they protested briefly before police arrived.

Here are photos.

Chris Rashad held up his fist during the march toward the office of the Kentucky Derby Festival on Friday.
Several cars drove in front of the large group of protesters to clear traffic for the marchers as they made their way through downtown Louisville.
Protesters in cars and on motorcycles drove ahead of the group to halt traffic Friday, the 100th day of protests in Louisville.
A group of protesters sat in the middle of Jefferson Street near Jefferson Square Park on the 100th day of protests, which were sparked by the killing of Breonna Taylor by police in March.
Protesters lit candles around the memorial in Jefferson Square Park that honors Breonna Taylor and other victims of police violence.
Rev. Dr. Charles Elliott Jr. spoke to a volunteer who was handing out masks in Jefferson Square Park on Friday.
Several protesters danced in the park to music and chants of ‘No Justice, No Peace’ and ‘Say Her Name.’
Ayden Wakefield was one of the many children who participated in the 100th day of protests on Friday.
Protesters marched through 4th Street Live on Friday during the 100th day of protesting.
Dynasty Davidson waved a large Black Lives Matter flag as she walked past Louisville police officers.

Published under News

Comments