Photo Set: #JusticeForBreonna — marking the 100 days of protest

Protesters on megaphones led several chants before the start of the march on Friday.

Friday marked a significant milestone in the demand for justice for Breonna Taylor — It was the 100th day of protest in Louisville.

Protesters gathered in Jefferson Square Park as they have been since March 28 to demand #JusticeForBreonna.

They chanted “no justice, no peace,” “say her name” and “no justice, no derby’. This making of the “100 Days of Resistance” came on the eve of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

At around 6:30 p.m., protesters marched from Jefferson Square Park through Fourth Street Live and then to the Kentucky Derby Festival’s headquarters where they protested briefly before police arrived.

