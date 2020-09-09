Photo Set: The derby went on, and so did the protest

Protesters chanted ‘No justice no peace’ and other calls as they made their way toward Churchill Downs on Saturday.

It was a Derby not even close to another.

No fans attended, but a heavy police presence and protesters from roughly three groups were there — those demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black militia and counter-protesters who also were armed.

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby still occurred after being rescheduled from May to Sept. 5.

The protesters began the day at South Central Park before marching toward Churchill Downs. The property already surrounded by gates had extra barricades in place as well as a large presence of law enforcement.

Protesters made their way around the perimeter of Churchill Downs while chanting and honking car horns before arriving at the front entrance where they continued to protest.

Here are photos.