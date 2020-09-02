Photo Set: Children march and paint to highlight protest

Kids have a lot to say about gun violence in Louisville and are joining the protests. On Saturday, a small group of children and adults gathered at what has been called Take a Knee bridge on Broadway for the March on Broadway Youth Art Showcase.

The local children and adults marched to the bridge at 3300 W. Broadway from Sanction House Church in commemoration of the March on Washington, D.C. The children were encouraged to make posters and paint on the wall to voice their concerns on racism, police brutality and gun violence in the community. The event was hosted by Umoja Soul Youth Louisville and Leora Jackson.