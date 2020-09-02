Children march Homemade posters helped get out the messages.
Photo Set: Children march and paint to highlight protest

Kids have a lot to say about gun violence in Louisville and are joining the protests. On Saturday, a small group of children and adults gathered at what has been called Take a Knee bridge on Broadway for the March on Broadway Youth Art Showcase.

The local children and adults marched to the bridge at 3300 W. Broadway from Sanction House Church in commemoration of the March on Washington, D.C. The children were encouraged to make posters and paint on the wall to voice their concerns on racism, police brutality and gun violence in the community. The event was hosted by Umoja Soul Youth Louisville and Leora Jackson.

A participant in the event on Saturday painted ‘We are not treated fair’
on the Take a Knee Bridge on Broadway. | Photos by Kathryn Harrington.
Artist Victor Sweatt held up a poster he made at the March on Broadway Youth Art Showcase on Saturday.
Artist Cheryln Johnson worked on the Take a Knee Bridge on Broadway on Saturday.
Homemade posters helped get out the messages.
Kimahri Campbell painted on the Take a Knee mural on Broadway on Saturday.
Leora Jackson helped Braden Campbell with his message on the Take a Knee mural on Broadway.
Artist Thomas English talked to young marchers as they walked down Broadway on Saturday.
Participants in the march and art event held up their signs in front of the Take a Knee bridge mural.
