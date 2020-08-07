How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (8/7)

FRIDAY, Aug. 7

Out of the Bars, Into the Streets: Volume 2

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 6 p.m.

Members of Louisville’s vast music and entertainment community are coming together for a second time to march for Black lives and against police brutality. “Bring banners, cheap noisemakers (pots, pans, hand drums, etc.), megaphones, and any instruments with which you can comfortably march,” organizers wrote. They’ll be walking two-ish miles from the new Planet of the Tapes video rental and comedy venue on Barret Avenue to Jefferson Square Park. Any member of the scene is welcome, including musicians, bookers, venue owners, sound techs, managers, stage builders and label owners. Water and snacks will be provided, and marchers are asked to wear a mask.

SATURDAY, Aug. 8

Open Air Summer Yoga Series

New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater

$10 | 9 a.m., 10 a.m.

You might have a case of the 2020s if you’re feeling anxious and exhausted by life. Luckily Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center, a Black-owned business in New Albany, has a salve: outdoor, healing yoga on Saturdays through the month of August. “Come restore balance & inner peace with our yoga classes that are designed to reduce anxiety, strengthen your mental wellness and your body,” organizers say. You have two choices: Holy Yoga at 9 a.m. with scripture as mantras or, at 10 a.m., a more traditional flow — both at the Riverfront Amphitheater in New Albany, Indiana. If you bring a friend, the price for both of you remains at $10. The classes are every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 9 and 10 a.m. for month of August.

Healing Ceremony

Shawnee Park

Free | Noon

Black Lives Matter Louisville is organizing a Week of Action to take what organizers call “actionable steps” toward obtaining justice for Breonna Taylor. On the first day, they’re holding a day of healing at Shawnee Park with meditation, singing, artwork and speeches from organizers Talesha Wilson and Chanelle Helm and the BLM Healing Team. The focus is on uplifting and loving one another, organizers say.

SUNDAY, Aug. 9

March to Breonna’s Square

Muhammad Ali Center

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Black Lives Matter Louisville is organizing a Week of Action to take what organizers call “actionable steps” toward obtaining justice for Breonna Taylor. On the second day, demonstrators are marching in solidarity with Ferguson, Missouri protesters in remembrance of Mike Brown Day, which commemorates the anniversary of his death. Protesters will walk from the Muhammad Ali Center to Jefferson Square Park. Earlier on Sunday, the national Until Freedom organization will also recognize Brown’s killing at the hands of a Missouri police officer with a 4 p.m. rally attended by the families of Brown and Taylor.

ALL WEEKEND

Injustice Square Donations/Happenings

Jefferson Square Park

Donations welcome | Any time

Jefferson Square Park, also called Injustice Square, has become a gathering point for Louisville protesters demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. These helpful graphics show what supplies and donations are always needed at the park, as well as what groups will be there and when. Items needed are food and drinks, as well as utensils, masks and ponchos. You can also donate to protesters through Cash App ($CAPA20) and PayPal (paypal.me/itswhatwedo). On Friday and Saturday, the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression is there from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for political education sessions and holistic wellness events. And, from 2 p.m. until the park’s closure, community organizing groups that lead nightly protest marches move in.