How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (8/28)

FRIDAY, Aug. 28

Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice

Various Locations

$40 | Any time

Louisville restaurants are selling $40 boxes of sweets this weekend, with money going to an emergency relief fund from the Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice Coalition for Black-owned restaurants in the South. If you’re not able to snag an Oaxacan Pastry Box from FOKO or a Truffle Chocolate Box from 610 Magnolia, you can also visit Royals Hot Chicken, Feast BBQ, Trouble Bar or Nouvelle, where 10% of their sales on Aug. 29 will go to the Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice Coalition.

SATURDAY, Aug. 29

Justice Rally & March

100 Witherspoon St.

Free | 1-4 p.m.

The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), headquartered in Louisville, is hosting this march for racial justice, featuring speakers, music and poets. Participants will walk from 100 Witherspoon St. to Jefferson Square Park for a moment of silence, before walking back to 100 Witherspoon St. for more speakers. “People are also encouraged to advocate for policies affecting marginalized communities,” organizers say.

March on Broadway Youth Art Showcase

Sanction House Church

Free | 2:30-4 p.m.

Louisville’s youth are invited to participate in “poster making and wall painting as it relates to Racism, Gun Violence, police brutality or whatever they have in mind.” But first, they’ll march from Sanction House Church to 3300 W. Broadway in commemoration of the March on Washington. Donations are needed for posters, markers, art supplies, paint brushes and snacks, such as chips, cookies, juice, water and pizza.

ANY TIME

Help Activist Injured By Police

Anywhere

Donation based | Any time

On Tuesday, a pedestrian hit her head while dodging a Louisville Metro Police Department car driven by an officer on a chase. Activists have identified the pedestrian as a fellow Justice for Breonna advocate, Marie Bingle, who has been attending protests and providing meals to the homeless during this time of unrest. They are raising money for Bingle, also known as “Saint Marie,” who just underwent knee surgery and who is receiving treatment for other injuries related to the LMPD incident.Your contribution will go toward her medical bills and supporting her and her family during her recovery.

Save Syl’s Lounge

Anywhere

Donation based | Any time

Help save Syl’s Lounge. This Russell institution has been Black owned since 1990. And its owner, Ms. Syl, needs help covering repairs, “mounting utility bills, insurance, liquor/beer license fees, property taxes, and lost income.”