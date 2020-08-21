How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (8/21)

FRIDAY, Aug. 21

Legal Training for Activists/Lawyers

Zoom

Free | 8-9 p.m.

Hear from the National Lawyers Guild on your “risks rights and responsibilities” if you are “subject to federal repression of” “First Amendment protected activities, beliefs, and associations.” Topics on the agenda include: grand juries, the importance of speaking to an attorney; and “strategies and best practices for community resistance to state repression.”

SATURDAY, Aug. 22

Women’s Equality Day 2020

Facebook Live

Free | 9-11:30 a.m.

This virtual event celebrates the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. Ronda Cosby, principal of the Grace M. James Academy of Excellence, formerly known as Females of Color STEAM Academy, is the emcee, presiding over the performance of a new work by spoken word poet and activist Hannah L. Drake and a keynote address by Tina Cassidy, the author of “Mr President: How Long Must We Wait? Alice Paul, Woodrow Wilson, and the Fight for the Right to Vote.”

#BreonnaCon

Various Locations

Free | Times vary

Until Freedom, a national social justice organization, kicks off four days of community events and direct action, all directed at seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. On Saturday, visit the Louisville Urban League for a free farmer’s market/food giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon. Then, head to a “Taylor-Made” Women’s Empowerment Event featuring Love & Hip-hop star Yandy Smith-Harris, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Porsha Williams and political strategist Tezlyn Figaro at Vibes Restaurant & Ultra Lounge. Or, go to the Kula Center for A Conversation for Men: Protecting Our Women discussion with Black activists and celebrities, including Deion Branch and Trae the Truth, as well as Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend. Both events are from 1:30 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, a Bre-B-Q community barbecue and concert is scheduled to honor “all the lives lost to police violence,” featuring several of the speakers from the day before and local artists Hannah L. Drake and Sasha Renee. It takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shawnee Park.

Healthy Change: A Fresh Food Pop-Up

Shawnee Park

Free | 2-6 p.m.

Change Today Change Tomorrow, a nonprofit serving Louisville’s Black community, is hosting its third fresh food pop-up of the year. At Shawnee Park, you can fill up on free fresh and organic fruits, vegetables, juices, supplements and herbal teas. Plus, various chefs will be battling it out to win a Vegan Cook-off. Cash prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice and Second Place.

God Sees You — Prayer Changes Things

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 6 p.m.

Local pastors and well-known singers gather to provide healing, prayer and worship at the place where most of the protests for Breonna Taylor have been centered, Jefferson Square Park, or Injustice Square. Also available will be food and mental health resources.