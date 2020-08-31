How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (8/31)

MONDAY, August 31

Virtual WorldFest

Online

Free | All day

While there will be no in-person celebration for this year’s WorldFest, the annual event will happen this year online. There will be music, food demonstrations, crafts and more with representations from more than 20 nations starting today and lasting through Friday. WorldFest is one of the best events in Louisville, so even though you can’t eat and drink and buy this year at the Belvedere, support it by tuning in to MetroTV or Lift Up Lou and Louisville Metro Special Events on Facebook.

Derby Diversity & Business Summit

Online

$50-$175 | 5-8 p.m.

The annual Derby Diversity & Business Summit — which has the goal of bringing together diverse executives from all over the nation to network is going online this year, with a schedule packed with events. With a focus on minority, women and LGBTQ business leaders, the three-day summit starting Monday will feature speakers, breakout sessions and a live challenge with winners receiving money and mentorship. Even though COVID hasn’t allowed much business travel and in-person networking, the Derby Diversity & Business Summit has pivoted to digital to keep the experience alive. You can purchase tickets for single days or for the full multi-day experience.

art + poetry

Zoom

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

This eight-week program, led by Lance “Mr. Spreadlove” Newman, is for LGBTQ+ youth and their parents. With separate tracks for parents and their children, participants “will engage in an explorative exercise that seeks to merge social justice and personal identity with poetic skill and expression.” Get involved by entering your email here.

TUESDAY, Sept. 1

Community Conversations with Harry Pickens

Zoom

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

Harry Pickens, the internationally known jazz musician, will talk about his recent efforts helping Louisville grapple with the pandemic and racial tension in this Zoom series from the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2

Wake-up Wednesdays Virtual Vigils: Community Safety For All

Online

Free | Noon-12:30 p.m.

Every week for 12 weeks, faith leaders of various traditions plan to host a “gathering of intentions, silence and spoken reflections” on Facebook Live and Zoom. They’ll also be hosting in-person silent vigils at the Big Four Bridge from 5 to 5:40 p.m. LSURJ Faith, Sowers of Justice Network and the Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Justice have created this program, called the Sacred Space Campaign, which is meant to “envision new approaches to community safety.”

THURSDAY, Sept. 3

Motors & Mass Rallies

Zoom

Free | 5:30-7 p.m.

To celebrate 100 years of women voting, the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society is hosting a “virtual presentation of ‘Motors and Mass Rallies: Expanding the Movement After 1909’ by Dr. Anita Morgan, senior lecturer of history at IUPUI.” Morgan’s book covers how movement leaders incorporated new groups, such as African Americans, and more public events to appeal to stubborn politicians who didn’t want to give women the right to vote.

FRIDAY, Sept. 4

100 Days of Resistance at #InjusticeSquarePark

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 6-11 p.m.

This Friday marks the 100th day of protests seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. Demonstrators will commemorate the event with yet another evening of protests, starting with a march at 6 p.m. from a TBA location to Jefferson Square Park, also known as Injustice Square. At the park, all community members will have a chance to speak. There will also be music, performances and moments of silence.

The Prolific Experience NeoSoul Karaoke & Poetry Night

Roots101: African American Museum

$25 | 9 p.m.

KMF Band will lead live karaoke, and Prolific Poets will spit spoken word at this evening of entertainment at Roots101: African American Museum. Masks are required. Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, Roots101 is hosting a live-streamed discussion about the healing process for Black men at 8 p.m. The community can also pop in for voter registration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

ANY TIME

Eviction Prevention Fund

Online

Donation based | Any time

This fund is raising money for women, femme and non-binary Black, indigenous and people of color Kentuckians who are at risk of being evicted from their homes. “Unlike existing services, we don’t require that someone falls into crisis or has an eviction letter already before we assist them,” organizers say. “We don’t gatekeep resources—we try to prevent traumatic and violent evictions from happening at all.” This fund is operating under the leadership of Black Lives Matter Louisville’s Reparations Roundtable.

Breonna’s Law for Kentucky

Online

Free | Any time

Sign a petition in support of Breonna’s Law for Kentucky, sponsored by state Rep. Attica Scott. The bill would ban no-knock search warrants, require judges to approve any warrant requesting use of violent entry and mandate drug and alcohol screening for officers if they discharge their firearm on duty or are involved in a fatal incident. It would also create new rules regarding body cameras for law enforcement, requiring their use, including when officers serve a warrant.

The Polaroid Project

Anywhere

Free | Any time

The Louisville Urban League is giving Louisville youth instant cameras to take pictures of what they think brings peace or justice to their community. They’ll share what they capture with the League. To register, go here or contact cfletcher@lul.org.