How To Support Racial Justice, Diversity and Activism This Week In Louisville (8/17)

MONDAY, Aug. 17

Moral Monday Digital Direct Action on McConnell

Facebook Live

Free | 3:30 p.m.

Join the Kentucky and national Poor People’s Campaign in calling on U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell to reconvene the Senate and pass a coronavirus relief package “that includes protection for the U.S. Postal Service.” During this Facebook watch party, the Secretary-General of the American Postal Service Workers Union Elizabeth Powell joins actress Jane Fonda and the co-chairs of the Poor People’s Campaign, the Rev. William J. Barber II and the Rev. Liz Theoharis to discuss the situation.

Parenting 4 Social Justice Book Club

Facebook

Free | 7 p.m.

Parenting 4 Social Justice is holding this online book club discussion of “How to be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi. If you can’t make it this week, join the next meeting on Aug. 25.

TUESDAY, Aug. 18

Bridging the Divide: Policing and Social Justice

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

The Frazier History Museum’s Bridging the Divide conversation series was talking about how to restore Louisvillian’s trust in the police before the killing of Breonna Taylor. Now, it is continuing that discussion with a virtual panel featuring Louisville’s Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess, Executive Director of Diversity and Equity at UofL Marian Vasser, Metro Council President David James, Directer for Peace and Spiritual Renewing at Spalding University Chandra Irvin, FOP President Ryan Nichols and Courier Journal columnist and youth organizer Quintez Brown.

‘The False Cause’

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Historian Adam Domby presents a critique of The Lost Cause ideology, a post-Civil War effort “to recast a struggle to perpetuate slavery as a heroic defense of the South.” Domby wrote “The False Cause,” a book that “focuses on North Carolina to examine the role of lies and exaggeration in the creation of the Lost Cause narrative. In the process the book shows how these lies have long obscured the past and been used to buttress white supremacy in ways that resonate to this day.” Domby will discuss his findings in this Zoom lecture hosted by the Filson Historical Society.

Black Women in Entrepreneurship Roundtable

Zoom and Facebook Live

Free | 6-7 p.m.

This is the first event in a series meant to celebrate Louisville’s Black entrepreneur community. Hear from CEO/founder of Memstim Angelique Johnson, founder of Black UX Labs Amber Fields, Executive Director of Blue North Brit Fitzpatrick and CEO/founder of Gifted by Design Leadership Consulting, LLC Lettie Johnson. Moderating is Black Coffee Chat Brigitte Burpo.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY, August 19

The Falcon Focus: A Conversation on the Radical Martin Luther King, Jr.

Facebook Live

Free | 11 a.m.

On Falcon Focus, a Simmons College of Kentucky show, community leaders and experts will discuss the radical life of Martin Luther King Jr.

THURSDAY, August 20

UPlift 2020, a Virtual Luncheon

Facebook Live

Donations accepted | Noon-1 p.m.

UP is Louisville’s only shelter for women experiencing homelessness and their children. Join the shelter for a lunchtime livestream and silent auction, and help its leaders reach their goal of raising $60,000.

ANY TIME

Love and Support for Trinity’s Family

Anywhere

Free | Any time

On Friday, 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father Brandon Waddles were shot to death in Louisville. This fundraiser is raising money for Trinity’s mother, Tynekia Randolph for self-care “at her time of grieving.” Trinity was Councilman-elect Jecorey Arthur’s cousin. “RIP Trinity. I promise to change this city that has failed you,” Arthur wrote on Twitter.

Rolling Hunger Strike for Breonna

Anywhere

Free | Any time

On Saturday, the last of the Hunger Strikers for Breonna broke their fast after 25 days. But, they’re now calling on all of Louisville to participate in a fast of their own, whether it be skipping a meal, a day of meals or giving up TV, their phone or the internet. “Fasting involves making room for awareness and taking the sufferings and hungers of others into ourselves,” organizers say. “Fasting is a time-honored form of spiritual centering and a way to ‘feel’ and center more empathy and compassion for the injustice and oppression experienced by Black and brown people in our society, particularly with policing and the justice system.” The Hunger Strikes for Breonna are also continuing to call on the city to fire the two remaining, employed officers who fired their guns during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment — Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly — and to strip them of their pensions. Join them in leaving a message with the Mayor Greg Fischer’s office at 574-2003.

Call Beshear to Free Incarcerated People in the Pandemic!

Anywhere

Free | Any time

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at 10 of Kentucky’s 13 prisons, infecting more than 850 incarcerated people and 140 staff members and killing 11. Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice is asking Kentuckians to contact Gov. Andy Beshear this week “to push for mass testing in prisons and more releases of incarcerated people.” The group has provided talking points for you to cover in your phone call, email or letter.