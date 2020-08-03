Photo set: Local Cubans rally to support business upset with protesters demands

Fernando Martinez, a partner of the restaurant group behind La Bodeguita de Mima, spoke to the crowd on Sunday.

On Sunday, more than 30 members of Louisville’s Cuban community held a NuLu rally in support of Fernando Martinez, a local restaurant group owner embroiled in a conflict with Black Lives Matter supporters.

Last Wednesday in a Facebook post, Martinez denounced “mafia”-like tactics from Black Lives Matter Louisville organizers, who issued a list of demands to NuLu businesses. The demands asked, among other things, for businesses to hire staff to reflect the city’s Black population and to donate 1.5% of their net sales to local Black organizations as reparations for their role in the gentrification of NuLu, which is adjacent to where the Clarksdale public housing development once stood.

At the rally, Cuban American supporters gathered on the steps of Martinez’s NuLu business, La Bodequita de Mima, holding signs decrying socialism, and Martinez gave an impassioned speech about his support for diversity and distaste for Marxism, which he has accused Black Lives Matter of promoting.

“La Bodeguita is open to everybody,” said Martinez. “If you’re gay, this is your home. If you’re Black, this is your home. If you’re white, this is your home. If you are human, this is your home.”

Here are photos by LEO photographer Kathryn Harrington of the protest.