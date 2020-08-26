Until Freedom Protesters gathered on Central Avenue outside of Churchill Downs on Tuesday where many sat in the road.
Photo Set: ‘Good Trouble Tuesday’ was peaceful, impactful

No “thugs” came in from out of state to terrorize the city. No freeways were blocked. No looting happened. Despite the rumors and scaremongering passed around online, there was only “good trouble” at Tuesday’s protest to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

The protest was organized by the New York-based social justice group Until Freedom, which also was behind the sit-in on state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home lawn in July. Tuesday’s massive demonstration, dubbed “Good Trouble Tuesday, was the culmination of four days of “BreonnaCon,” what the group described as a “community convention.”

Protesters gathered in South Central Park at 2 p.m. and marched to the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Center, Churchill Downs and eventually to the Central Avenue Bridge where protesters encountered a large group of officers and vehicles. At least 68 people were arrested on Tuesday during the demonstration.

Here are photos from the day.

‘Ready to Make Some Good Trouble.’
Several people came to the march armed.
Police lined up at the bottom of the bridge on Central Avenue near Churchill Downs.
Louisville police brought an armored vehicle.
Dozens were arrested on Tuesday on top of the Central Avenue bridge.
Protesters marched from South Central Park to the Central Avenue Bridge on Tuesday.
Protesters gathered in South Central Park on Tuesday before marching to the LMPD Training Academy.
Protesters made their way toward Churchill Downs.
Protesters talked to officers on top of the Central Avenue bridge.
Co-founder of Until Freedom Linda Sarsour spoke to protesters in South Central Park on Tuesday before they began marching to the LMPD Training Academy.

