Photo Set: ‘Good Trouble Tuesday’ was peaceful, impactful

Protesters gathered on Central Avenue outside of Churchill Downs on Tuesday where many sat in the road.

No “thugs” came in from out of state to terrorize the city. No freeways were blocked. No looting happened. Despite the rumors and scaremongering passed around online, there was only “good trouble” at Tuesday’s protest to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

The protest was organized by the New York-based social justice group Until Freedom, which also was behind the sit-in on state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home lawn in July. Tuesday’s massive demonstration, dubbed “Good Trouble Tuesday, was the culmination of four days of “BreonnaCon,” what the group described as a “community convention.”

Protesters gathered in South Central Park at 2 p.m. and marched to the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Center, Churchill Downs and eventually to the Central Avenue Bridge where protesters encountered a large group of officers and vehicles. At least 68 people were arrested on Tuesday during the demonstration.

Here are photos from the day.