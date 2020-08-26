BreonnaCon Attendees of the event raised their fists in solidarity during performances.
Photo Set: Bre-B-Q centers on Black joy in push for racial justice

Ahead of a demonstration in Louisville on Tuesday, a barbecue and concert event called Bre-B-Q was held Sunday in Shawnee Park to honor Breonna Taylor and continue the battle for racial justice.

The event was held on the second day of BreonnaCon, a “community convention” organized by the New York-based social justice group Until Freedom and Taylor’s family. The four-day event included workshops, men’s and women’s empowerment programs, community service and much more in an effort to amplify the demand for justice for Breonna Taylor. Until Freedom is the same group behind the sit-in on the lawn of state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The Bre-B-Q was centered around Black joy, and featured local artists and musicians such as poet and activist Hannah Drake and rapper Sasha Renee as well as national musicians including Rapsody and Trae tha Truth.

Here are photographs from the day. •

Local artist Precious Stallings worked on a banner honoring Breonna Taylor at the Bre-B-Q event in Shawnee Park on Sunday.
Louisville activist, poet, author and spoken word artist Hannah Drake performed at the Bre-B-Q on Sunday.
Attendees of the event raised their hands in solidarity during performances.
Artist Angelo Picasso worked on a piece honoring Breonna Taylor at Bre-B-Q on Sunday.
Two of the 502 Live Streamers, Tara Bassett and Antonio T-Made Taylor, covered the Bre-B-Q event on Sunday hosted by Until Freedom.
Certified with No Haterz motorcycle club hugged Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor.
The event on Sunday was hosted by the New York-based social justice group Until Freedom and was centered on Black joy.
Children painted banners in the kids’ corner at the Bre-B-Q.
Artists at BreonnaCon painted a mural in honor of Breonna Taylor. Photo by Kaelan Davis.
Louisville hip-hop artist Sasha Renee performs for the crowd. Photo by Kaelan Davis.

