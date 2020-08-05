Photo Set: ‘No lives matter till Black trans lives matter’

Protesters didn’t let the rain stop them on Saturday as they marched in the LGBTQ Solidarity March. | Photos by Kathryn Harrington.

As the fight against police brutality continues in the wake of the killing of Breonna Taylor by LMPD in March, the LGBTQ community and allies wanted to shed light on Black trans lives that have been lost to racial and police violence.

The group of roughly 60 protesters gathered at the KFC Yum Center on Saturday and marched to Jefferson Square Park chanting “No lives matter till Black trans lives matter.”

Several protesters carried signs with the names of members of the Black trans community who have been attacked or killed. On the event’s Facebook page created by the Injustice Square group, organizers wrote:

Advertisement

“We march for every Black trans woman murdered. For every Black trans man attacked. For queer bodies. For Black bodies. This is our fight too. And it’s our turn to come out for Black lives.”

The group plans for the LGBTQ Solidarity march to be a recurring event on Friday evenings.