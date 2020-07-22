Thorns and Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd (7/22)

Make up yer mind! | Rose + Rose + Absurd

A rose goes to Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell for dismissing felony charges brought by police against the 87 protesters who sat on Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s lawn. A rose goes to O’Connell for saying his office will help expunge those charges. An absurd goes to O’Connell for saying: “While we do believe the LMPD had probable cause for the charge, in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge for each protester arrested this past Tuesday.” To recap: The charges are justifiable but cannot be justified in the interest of justice. Speaking of justice: Today would be a good day to fire and charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

AG Cameron’s bad day | Rose

Cameron can shop for judges, but not on the state Supreme Court. It slapped down Cameron by rejecting his effort to erase all of Gov. Andy’s orders that are designed to save our lives. The court intends to hear the cases later, but, for now: “Given the need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy and recognizing that the Kentucky legislature has expressly given the governor broad executive powers in a public health emergency, the court orders a stay of all orders of injunctive relief,” Chief Justice John Minton said in the order.

Examples of Social Dufasism | Thorn

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases continue to break records in Kentucky, but apparently the maskholes at Baxter Avenue bars and restaurants and on Market Street have not heard that, or they believe science is a fancy word used by libtards to deny tRump a second reign. They will find out who is right when 1., they get sick, and 2., their precious, blackout-drinking, broheim-slapping spots get shut down again. And now Gov. Andy has cut gatherings to 10 people from 50, but allows bars and restaurants to continue to operate at 50% capacity when at least some (see above) have demonstrated they cannot or will not prevent their customers from stupid distancing?

Keep the kids out of it | Thorn

The perfidy and evil the virus has exposed became evident with news that someone has been posting online secretly taken pics of Gov. Andy’s son playing baseball. “I know when people try to post pictures of my kids, what they’re really trying to tell me is, we know where you are. We can get to you,” Beshear said. “Yeah. I hope everybody out there knows that’s something you should never do, no matter what, no matter who’s the parent of that kid. That is really wrong.”