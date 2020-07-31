How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (7/31)

FRIDAY, July 31

Harriet’s Bail Out

Wherever you are able

Donation-based | All day

In honor of the Louisville Community Bail Fund’s third year anniversary and Harriet Tubman, Black Lives Matter Louisville is on a mission to bail out Black femmes from jail. Join their efforts by donating to the bail fund or volunteering for jail, post-release or court support. This is a two-day event, continuing into Saturday.

Prospect Protests

Timber Ridge Drive and U.S. Highway 42

Free | 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The protests for Breonna Taylor are in Prospect, too. Every Friday, demonstrators are gathering on the sidewalk in front of the Walgreens in this affluent area of Jefferson County. “We are committed to the movement and to fighting for justice for Breonna Prospect is here to listen and support all persons of color,” organizers say. Participants are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Hunger Strikers for Breonna Live Q&A

Facebook Live

Free | 7 p.m.

This week, we wrote about the Louisville activists not eating to gain justice for Breonna Taylor. But, if you have any remaining questions, or if you want to get to know the strikers, they’ll be answering questions on Facebook Live. You can also donate to their cause.

SATURDAY, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2

York’s Mother

Falls of the Ohio State Park, Clarksville

Free ($2 parking) | 2-3 p.m.

Go back in time to learn about the life and experiences of York, the slave who traveled with Lewis and Clark on the great expedition to the Pacific. You will learn about it through the voice of his mother, Rose Clark with song and storytelling. Marlene Rivero assumes the role of Rose, as she recounts her son’s story from, “York’s boyhood with his owner, William Clark, as well as his experiences and adventures west during the expedition up the Missouri and Columbia Rivers, leading to the shores of the Pacific Ocean.” Rivero has incorporated historic documents, such as journals, letters and legal documents sent to the Clark family, as well as 19th-century music, to develop her character and story. To stay comfortable and socially distanced, organizers recommend bringing a blanket to sit on during the performance.

ALL WEEKEND

Louisville Street Medics Wishlist

Bridge Counseling and Wellness

Donations | 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

There will be protests this weekend, rain or not, and the Louisville Street Medics who provide medical help to demonstrators are in need of supplies. Drop off bottled Gatorade, cloth face masks, washcloths/rags for cold compresses, travel-size bottles for hand sanitizer, bug spray wipes, bottled water and instant cold packs at Bridge Counseling and Wellness. Or, send money through Venmo to @loustreetmedics.