How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (7/17)

FRIDAY, July 17

Occupy Eviction Court Training

Location available upon request

Free | 5 p.m.

Activists have been protesting outside of eviction court for a few weeks now. Renters impacted financially by the pandemic are at risk of being thrown from their homes. Learn how to participate at this training from the Root Cause Research Center, Broken Hearted Homes Renters Association and Black Lives Matter Louisville. Message Black Lives Matter Louisville on Facebook for details.

Louisville Kid March

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 5 p.m.

Kids can protest, too. Children and their parents, teachers and mentors are invited to this march from the Kentucky Science Center to Jefferson Square Park. Bring noisemakers, bubbles and glow sticks. Afterward, dinner will be provided in the park. The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression will provide security and have medics on site. This event is dependent upon weather.

Sean Smith

Planet of the Tapes

$5-$150 | 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Comedian Sean Smith is the first person to headline Planet of the Tapes, Louisville’s new comedy lounge/bar/movie rental business. Smith is a Louisville standup who has performed alongside Nick Cannon, Jay Pharaoh and John “Pops” Witherspoon. He’ll be joined by comedian Melissa Doran. Tickets are sold by the table (with one table per household) for social distancing purposes. Or, you can watch from home by purchasing a $5 ticket.

SUNDAY, July 19

Healthy Living for Black Lives Matter

Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center

$10 | 3-5 p.m.

Move your body and contribute to Breonna Taylor’s family and Black-owned businesses. Distinctive Women presents an afternoon of jump rope and step aerobics. DJ Richie will provide music. Social distancing will be enforced, and hand sanitizer and PPE will be provided. The event takes place on the Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center’s patio. Space is limited, so register here.

ALL WEEKEND

Hip Hop Sweet Shop

Times and locations vary

The Black-owned Hip Hop Sweet Shop will be all over town this weekend, serving up sweet, themed treats. It’ll be at Mile Wide Beer Co. from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Newburg Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and the Cooper Farms neighborhood from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.