How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Week In Louisville (7/6)

MONDAY, July 6

Park Yoga for a Cause

Big Four Lawn

Donation-based | 6-7 p.m.

Every month, admission to this weekly, outdoor yoga class will go toward a different nonprofit. First up, is Change Today, Change Tomorrow, which serves Louisville’s Black community.

TUESDAY, July 7

Excelerate Workshop: Ally, Advocate, or Accomplice?

Zoom

Free | 8:20-10:30 a.m.

Want to be a better ally for social justice? Want to be better at identifying racism, sexism or “a host of ‘-ism’s”… or make sure that you aren’t inadvertently perpetuating hurtful language and social injustices? Join for this free workshop, a collaboration between the Young Professionals Association of Louisville and the Louisville Urban League Young Professionals, to better understand what constitutes being an ally, advocate or accomplice. If you would like to ask a question, find a link to submit your question ahead of time on the website above.

Lullaby for Louisville

Facebook Live

Free | 3-4 p.m.

Louisville musicians Arsenio Zignoto and Dane Waters will debut their new song, “Lullaby for Louisville”, on the city’s Lift Up Lou Facebook page. Their original tune is “a song of resilience and hope in hard times, and a reminder that when our reasons for being are assaulted, we must remember who we are and look for strength within ourselves.”

Virtual Anti-racism Book Discussion Series: White Fragility

Zoom

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

The Rev. Dawn Cooley with Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church’s Justice Center leads this book discussion on Robin Diangelo’s “White Fragility,” which is meant to “encourage participants to intentionally and actively work on building their capacity for anti-racism work.” You can participate in Tuesday’s discussion or Thursday’s, which lasts from noon to 1:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, July 8

Many Voices, One Future: How Should Louisville Address Racial Justice?

Zoom

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

The Louisville Forum hosts this panel discussion on “Louisville’s challenges as it addresses protests and intense debate about racial justice.” Panelists are Jecorey Arthur, the Democratic nominee for Metro Council’s District 4; Nat Irvin II, assistant Dean for Thought Leadership and Civil Management at UofL’s College of Business; and Ricky Jones, the chair of UofL’s Pan-African Studies Department.

White People: On White Supremacy and Becoming Anti-Racist

Facebook Live

Donations accepted | 4-5 p.m.

White panelists discuss their role in achieving racial justice in this virtual event created by Actors Theatre of Louisville. Donations will be shared with Roots101: African American Museum.

THURSDAY, July 9

Addressing Systemic Inequality

Online

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

The UofL Brandeis School of Law hosts this forum that should serve as a guide to white allyship. Speakers are UofL and Bellarmine University professors and members of the Student Bar Association and the Black Law Student Association.

ALL WEEK

Political Education Sessions

Online

Free | 6 p.m.

Educate yourself on all aspects of political organizing with these virtual classes, with a session taking place each day (except for Tuesday). Learn De-escalation 101 and Exercises in Conflict from journalist Lijah Fosl or Youth Abolition Organizing from activists Stephanie Solis and Jenny Bencomo Suárez. On Wednesday, Aishia Brown, assistant professor at UofL’s School of Public Health and Information Sciences, will lead a Transformative Justice book club, discussing excerpts from “The Revolution Starts at Home” and “Fumbling Towards Repair.”

Care Packages for Black Children

Online

Donation-based | Any time

For the last month, LaToya Polk has been putting together care packages and handing out books, board games and diffusers and oils for Black children in Louisville. You can donate to her cause via her Amazon wishlist, found here.

Protests

Jefferson Square Park

Free | Any time

Protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police continue at Jefferson Square Park. The officers involved in Taylor’s shooting have still not been charged. You can now donate to the cause by dropping supplies off at Logan Street Market any time Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.