How To Support Racial Justice and Diversity This Week In Louisville (7/27)

MONDAY, July 27

Black Leadership in the Public Sector

Facebook Live

Donations accepted | 4-7 p.m.

An intergenerational group of Black leaders discuss “leadership and their roles in law, policy, and place-making” in this panel organized by Actors Theatre of Louisville. Any donations made go to Roots101: African American Museum.

Dismantling Racism Monday Study Circle

Zoom

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Unity of Louisville church is offering a new study circle on increasing racial awareness. Taking place on alternating Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays, its goal is to raise your racial literacy and to “inspire action for racial equity in our community.”

TUESDAY, July 28

Breonna’s Roots! Our Roots Run Deep!

Fresh Start Growers Supply

Free | 6 p.m.

It’s time for gardeners and farmers to show their support for Justice for Breonna Taylor. White Radicals Against Thoughtless Hate and Breonna’s Roots are organizing this march, which will start after the Phoenix Hill/NuLu Farmers Market at Fresh Start Growers Supply and end at Jefferson Square Park.

WEDNESDAY, July 29

LFS Filmmaker Forum: Jeffrey Reddick

Zoom

Free | 6 p.m.

Jeffrey Reddick kicked off the “Final Destination” series by writing the first movie and executive producing and writing “Final Destination 2,” making him the first person of color to start a billion-dollar horror franchise. He’s also from Kentucky. The Louisville Film Society has invited Reddick to talk about his experiences in the film industry and to answer questions in this online, Zoom forum. Reddick’s directorial debut, “Don’t Look Back” comes out this fall. Register for the forum and submit your questions now!

Youth Centered Community Organizing

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

For youth who want to get involved with the current movement for racial justice, experienced community organizers are holding trainings every Wednesday at Jefferson Square Park. Leaders include employees of the Muhammad Ali Center and Cities United. This session, the second of four, covers “Asset Based Community Organizing & Community Engagement.” Register here.

Conversation with Father Greg Boyle

Online

Free | 8-9 p.m.

Hear from Father Greg Boyle, who started Homeboy Industries in 1988, a Los Angeles organization that employs and trains former gang members “in a range of social enterprises.” Register for this virtual event organized by 1001 New Worshiping Communities here.

THURSDAY, July 30

Weekly Mamma’s March

Brook Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Free | 6 p.m.

Last week’s march for Black lives by local moms is now a weekly occurrence, along with the recent kid and LGBTQ marches. Participants will meet at Brook Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard at 6 p.m. and walk to Jefferson Square Park “for George, for Breonna, for Tamir, for Trayvon, for every child we have lost.”

Be Real Black For Me

Facebook Live

Free | 7-7:30 p.m.

Actors Theatre Direct Artists-in-Residence, Ken and Christina Acosta Robinson will perform their version of the 48-year-old song “Be Real Black for Me,” which encourages Black people to be their full selves. Their performance premieres on Facebook Live and will be available afterward on Facebook, YouTube and https://www.actorstheatre.org/direct.

ANY TIME

Donations for Protesters

Times and locations vary

If you can’t attend protests or you want to do something in addition to protesting, consider donating supplies or funds. Parents for Social Justice are collecting items to sustain the occupation of Jefferson Square Park, which can be found on Amazon and dropped off at the park or Bridge Counseling and Wellness. Shameka Parrish-Wright with the Kentucky Alliance for Racist and Political Repression is also collecting money for direct aid for protesters, supplies, the Kentucky Alliance and the Bail Project. Or, sign up to make a meal for the Louisville Street Medics, who have been providing medical assistance to protesters throughout the demonstrations.

Show Your Solidarity: Hunger Strikers for Breonna

Anywhere

Free | Any time

Give up something in solidarity with the strikers who are refusing to eat until Breonna Taylor’s killers are fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department and have their pensions revoked. It can be dessert, smoking or entire meals. Or, here are some other ways strikers say you can support them: tell a story about “what moves you,” remember or celebrate a loved one, share the Hunger Strikers for Breonna Facebook page, or donating to the cause.