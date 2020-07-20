How To Support Racial Justice and Diversity This Week In Louisville (7/20)

TUESDAY, July 21

Leadership During COVID-19 & Racial Justice

Online

Free | 5-7 p.m.

Learn how Louisville leaders are adjusting operations at their businesses and organizations during this pandemic and a national soul-search for racial justice.

Transformation Tuesday

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

For those living in Russell and nearby, Louisville Central Community Centers, Inc. presents this interview prep class so you can get “the job you want.” Patricia Williams, a certified human resource professional, teaches.

WEDNESDAY, July 22

What White People Can Do — A Free Virtual Event

Zoom

Free | 9-10:15 a.m.

Sadiqua Reynolds and Christina Shadle of the Louisville Urban League lead an honest conversation about how white people can engage with racial issues.

Louisville Fair Trade Rug Event

Just Creations

Prices vary | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bunyaad rugs are not only intricate and beautiful, but they’re made by “fairly paid adults in Pakistan.” And this Wednesday through Friday, you can buy them at the Louisville store Just Creations. Just Creations is a nonprofit that has been selling fair trade items from around the world since 1990. It is now open for in-person, online shopping and curbside pickup.

Educators Supporting Dr. Majors

VanHoose Education Center

Free | 11 a.m.-noon

Jeronda Majors, the principal of Knight Middle School, was one of 87 protesters arrested during the demonstration on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s front lawn last week. Show your support for Majors to the people driving by the VanHoose Education Center by bringing a sign and your enthusiasm. Educators, especially, are welcome.

Corporate Queens: Black Women & Community Empowerment

Facebook Live

Donations accepted | 4-5 p.m.

Panelists have yet to be announced for this online discussion, but you will hear from different generations of Black leaders about opportunity, leadership and how they’re “personally navigating their roles” during this national movement for racial justice.

Stress-free Wellness for Protest Frontliners

620 S. Third Street

Free | 4-6 p.m., 6-8 p.m.

If you have spent much of your time since May 28 downtown protesting for Breonna Taylor or helping those who have been, this night of relaxation is for you. Hosted by the Black Community Development Corporation and Friends of Nicole 50/50 Mentoring Collaborative, enjoy 15 minutes with a massage therapist, instruction with a mindfulness coach, painting, swimming, a silent disco and “support.” You must RSVP to come.

THURSDAY, July 23

Open Doors in KY

Online

Donations accepted | 6-7 p.m.

Learn more about how the Kentucky Civil Rights Act protects you and others in the state in this virtual lesson from the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights, which enforces it. There is no cost to join the program, but you can send a donation if you’d like.

FRIDAY, July 24

Justice for Breonna Taylor Colorado Caravan

Louisville Metro Hall

Free | 2-7 p.m.

“Freedom Riders” are traveling from Colorado to Louisville to demand speedy justice for Breonna Taylor. Join them for a march after they arrive in Louisville at 2 p.m.

ANY TIME

Hunger Strike

Facebook Live

Donations accepted | Any time

Four Louisville activists will not eat until the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are fired and their pensions are revoked. They’ll be documenting their journey on Facebook and are asking for social media support. You can also donate to them via CashApp and Venmo.