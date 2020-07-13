How To Support Racial Justice and Diversity This Week In Louisville (7/13)

MONDAY, July 13

Park Yoga for a Cause

Big Four Lawn

Donation-based | 6-7 p.m.

Take a moment, breathe deep, stretch and donate some money to Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a nonprofit that addresses the needs of Louisville’s Black community. This weekly yoga series benefits a new group each month.

From Slavery to Protest: Where From Here?

Facebook Live

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

This is the second virtual event for the African American Initiative: “a group of community stakeholders that examine policies that are affecting the African American community.” Panelists are UofL Pan-African Studies Professor Joy Carew, UK Visiting Professor of History George C. Wright, activist Shameka Parrish-Wright and UofL Professor of law Cedric Merlin Powell. Kentucky Sen. Gerald Neal moderates.

TUESDAY, July 14

Direct Action from Until Freedom

Louisville

Free | Noon

The national organizing group Until Freedom is holding a direct action in Louisville, meant to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Registration for the action is over, but you can still donate for bail and supplies or volunteer to help with coordination, supply runs or jail support. Until Freedom hosted the Frankfort rally for Breonna Taylor in June, and it is asking for actions including that the officers involved in her shooting death to be fired and charged and for no knock warrants to be banned across Kentucky.

Let’s Talk Abolition

Zoom

Free | 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice tackles abolition and defunding the police. Learn about what it is and how to take action.

WEDNESDAY, July 15

White People on White Supremacy and Becoming Anti-racist

Facebook Live

Free | 4-5 p.m.

In this Actors Theatre Direct panel discussion, white activists talk about white supremacy and anti-racism. Panelists are author Chris Crass, Root Cause Research Center co-principal investigator Joshua Poe, co-founder of the National Disability Theatre Talleri McRae, QueerKentucky columnist Adrian Silbernagle, LSURJ member Jessica Reese and Andrew Newton Schaftlein.

Vigil Supporting Latinx Family Being Racially Targeted

511 Woodlake Drive

Free | 5:30-6:30 p.m.

LSURJ hosts a vigil for the Pineda family, whose Lake Forest home driveway has been vandalized with racist graffiti. A neighbor has been issued a criminal summons for the vandalism. At the vigil, sign a letter to the Lake Forest Community Association.

THURSDAY, July 16

The Change Closet

Change Today, Change Tomorrow

Donation-based | Noon-4 p.m.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow, The H.O.P.E. Initiative 502 and The Sweet Mental Escape are collecting new and freshly-laundered, like-new clothing for people in The West End who are in need. You can drop off your contributions on Thursday.

FRIDAY, July 17

Black Lives Matter: A Women’s Perspective

Zoom

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

Panelists discuss how racial inequality “specifically affects women, families, and neighborhoods and what we can do to bring about that change.” Krystal Goodner, the director of communications at Simmons College of Kentucky moderates this discussion featuring entrepreneur and activist Alice Houston, VoteNowKY Chair Keshia Swan and ACLU of Kentucky policy strategist Jackie McGranahan.

Sean Smith

Planet of the Tapes

$5-$150 | 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Comedian Sean Smith is the first person to headline Planet of the Tapes, Louisville’s new comedy lounge/bar/movie rental business. Smith is a Louisville standup who has performed alongside Nick Cannon, Jay Pharaoh and John “Pops” Witherspoon. He’ll be joined by comedian Melissa Doran. Tickets are sold by the table (with one table per household) for social distancing purposes. Or, you can watch from home by purchasing a $5 ticket.

ANY TIME

A Jersey for Racial Justice

Online

$65

Local artists Amy Elswick and John Mahorney have created a Black Lives Matter cycling jersey so you can show your support for the movement while you ride. The shirt also contains names of Black owned businesses. Profits will be donated to the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.