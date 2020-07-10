How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend (7/10)

FRIDAY, July 10

Heads Up, Phones Out

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 5 p.m.

Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice is calling on the community to support the live-streamers who have been dedicatedly documenting downtown Louisville protests since they began. Organizers say this direct action will deliver their message — that citizens have a right to video police — directly to LMPD. “This action is a notice to LMPD, Mayor Fischer, and Metro Council that we are all watching.” If you’re not able to make it to Jefferson Square Park, LSURJ encourages going “live” on social media from wherever you are to share your support for Louisville’s live-streamers.

SATURDAY, July 11

Healing and Art Social Justice Festival

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bring the family to Jefferson Square Park for poster making, vision boards, art therapy, sidewalk chalk, poetry, food, live music and more. At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be readings of children social justice books, and at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., there will be an art march.

Outta The Bars, Into the Streets (Music March)

Location TBA

Free | 6-11 p.m.

Louisville’s music scene is uniting for a march in support of justice and Black lives. “Louisville is renowned for its diverse and unique music scene,” write organizers. “It’s time we come together to show the world what we are about and what we value in this city.” Participants are encouraged to bring instruments, friends and comfy shoes. Marchers will meet at a yet-to-be-announced location (monitor the Injustice Park Facebook page for details) and will walk to Jefferson Square Park. All types of people are welcome: “hip hop heads, punks, fans of jazz and experimental music, metal heads, burlesque performers, DJs, composers, radio personalities, venue owners and employees, rockers, record stores…”

Advertisement

Big Talkers: Amplifying Black Artists in Louisville

Zoom

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

The best way to learn how to amplify Black artists in Louisville is to listen to Black artists. This panel features painter Ashley Cathey, multi-disciplinary artist Brianna Harlan and podcaster/UofL associate professor Kaila Story. And, it’s moderated by textile artist Ramona Dallum, who is also the special projects coordinator for the Community Foundation of Louisville.

ALL WEEKEND

KY Alliance Care Packages

Various Locations

Times vary

Shameka Parrish-Wright with the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression is collecting supplies for care packages that will be distributed in the Portland, Shelby Park and Newburg neighborhoods. You can drop off supplies at Jefferson Square Park Saturday and Sunday. The giveaways are on Saturday at Boone’s Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sunday at Shelby Park from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and at Newburg Park from 4 to 6 p.m.