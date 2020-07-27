Protesters target NuLu: Demand more Black representation in businesses

Protesters were surrounded by LMPD and arrested after they had placed barrels and other obstacles to block Market Street.

Protesters for racial justice and equality took their demands to NuLu on Friday around evening rush hour, closing off a section of Market Street to highlight gentrification there and lack of Black representation by businesses.

By evening, 76 people had been arrested.

The protest, Occupy NuLu, was aimed at focusing attention on gentrification that allowed the creation of the NuLu business district and neighborhood, once the Clarksdale housing project. It was organized by Black Lives Matter Louisville and No Justice No Peace Louisville.

They set up a long dining table to offer the displaced “a seat at the table,” trampoline and artwork and chanted: “Whose streets? Our streets.”

Protesters presented nine demands for businesses in the NuLu district, which included increasing Black staff members, “including a minimum of 23% inventory of Black retailers OR make a recurring monthly donation of 1.5% of net sales to Black local organizations,” “maintaining adequate Black representation in any entertainment and performances booked”, and have “23% Black representation on the board of the NuLu Business Association.”