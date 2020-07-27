Protesters Protesters were surrounded by LMPD and arrested after they had placed barrels and other obstacles to block Market Street.
News

Protesters target NuLu: Demand more Black representation in businesses

By

Protesters for racial justice and equality took their demands to NuLu on Friday around evening rush hour, closing off a section of Market Street to highlight gentrification there and lack of Black representation by businesses.

By evening, 76 people had been arrested.

The protest, Occupy NuLu, was aimed at focusing attention on gentrification that allowed the creation of the NuLu business district and neighborhood, once the Clarksdale housing project. It was organized by Black Lives Matter Louisville and No Justice No Peace Louisville.

Advertisement

They set up a long dining table to offer the displaced “a seat at the table,” trampoline and artwork and chanted: “Whose streets? Our streets.” 

Protesters presented nine demands for businesses in the NuLu district, which included increasing Black staff members, “including a minimum of 23% inventory of Black retailers OR make a recurring monthly donation of 1.5% of net sales to Black local organizations,” “maintaining adequate Black representation in any entertainment and performances booked”, and have “23% Black representation on the board of the NuLu Business Association.”

A protester was led away , one of the 76 protesters arrested during the Occupy NULU call to action.
Many protesters wrote on their arms the number for the Louisville Area Protest Support hotline, which monitors arrests, connects protesters to legal aid and provides jail support.
Protesters were seated on the sidewalk on Market Street as they were arrested during the Occupy NULU call to action on Friday.
Seventy-six protesters were arrested at the Friday demonstration that shut down a block of Market Street.
Officers punctured and emptied the barrels of water placed on Market Street by protesters on Friday.
Protesters marched to the NuLu area to shut down a block of Market Street, and they presented a list of demands for NuLu businesses. A few are that “businesses will adequately represent the Black population of Louisville by having a minimum of 23% Black staff,” “maintain adequate Black representation in any entertainment and performances booked”, and “23% Black representation on the board of the NULU Business Association.”
Police and city workers dismantled and crushed a trampoline that had been brought by protesters.
Even some police wore masks.

Published under News

Comments