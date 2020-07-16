New York Times features 45 days of Louisville protests on video

The New York Times has collected video from a Louisville livestreamer to create “Protests Continue Daily in Louisville. Here’s a Look at 45 Days of Marches.”

The video timeline shows the start of the protests, their evolution and significant events since people took to the streets to demand justice in the police slaying of Breonna Taylor and of George Floyd and an end to police brutality against Black people.

The NYT created the piece with recordings taken by Louisvillian Maxwell Mitchell, one of the livestreamers featured in a LEO story last week about the role of livestreaming in the protests, which you can read here.

The Times story said Mitchell had wanted to go six years ago to Ferguson, Missouri, where police shot and killed Michael Brown Jr., an 18-year-old Black man, but he could not afford the trip. “This time, the protests were in his hometown. As people have continued marching every day, so has Mr. Mitchell. And this is how the protests looked through his lens,” the story says.