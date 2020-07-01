Photo Set: March for racial and environmental justice

As the fight for racial justice continues in Louisville and nationally, different aspects of racial inequality are starting to get attention.

Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice hosted an event Tuesday night that highlighted how racial and environmental justice are inseparable. According to the event’s Facebook page, “The diminished health and well being of communities of color is not a natural phenomenon. It is a social construction and social destruction. There is no Ecocide Law at this time. But if we address Racism in all its forms, we can unite and begin to break the system that targets people of color disproportionately with pollution and poisons, and divides us from joining together for the change we all need.”

Participants marched in Jefferson Square Park from 10 p.m. until just before 11 p.m. while wearing and carrying art pieces representing the environment and sea life.