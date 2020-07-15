Photo Set: Posters for protests

Participants created signs, paintings and used sidewalk chalk at the event on Saturday. | Photos by Kathrnyn Harrington.

Just before the four-month anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death March 13, protests downtown continued, and so do the creative ways of demanding justice for her.

On Saturday, the Healing and Art Social Justice Festival was held in Jefferson Square Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tables and open air tents were set up beside Louisville Metro Hall where participants could use the provided art supplies such as chalk, paint, crayons and markers as well as material for posters and canvases to create their art.