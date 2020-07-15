protests downtown Participants created signs, paintings and used sidewalk chalk at the event on Saturday. | Photos by Kathrnyn Harrington.
Photo Set: Posters for protests

By

Just before the four-month anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death March 13, protests downtown continued, and so do the creative ways of demanding justice for her.

On Saturday, the Healing and Art Social Justice Festival was held in Jefferson Square Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tables and open air tents were set up beside Louisville Metro Hall where participants could use the provided art supplies such as chalk, paint, crayons and markers as well as material for posters and canvases to create their art.

A collage created in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.
Carson Haynes and Sarah Urda worked on a poster at the Healing and Art Social Justice Festival. This sign references racially motivated vandalism at Lake Forest.
Carson Haynes and Sarah Urda work on a poster at the Healing and Art Social Justice Festival.

Chelsea Smith worked on a sign at the event on Saturday.
Dezirae Edwards at the Healing and Art Social Justice Festival on Saturday.
Tyler Murrell worked on a sign at the event on Saturday at Sixth and Jefferson streets.
Signs were placed in and around Jefferson Square Park.
One of the organizers of the event, Carson Haynes, worked on a sign on Saturday.
Signs were also made for the Pineda family, who live in the Lake Forest community
and who have been the victims of recent racially motivated vandalism to their property.
Ariana Tulay and Olivia Benford worked on paintings at the event
in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.

 

