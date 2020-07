The march ended at Jefferson Square Park where the kids and their parents could grab some food afterwards.

Louisville youth are proving that you’re never too young to stand up for racial justice.

On Friday, kids and their adults began at the Louisville Science Center and marched to Jefferson Square Park in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Many of the kids held signs with popular phrases such as “no justice, no peace” and “say her name” while several led chants over the megaphone. Dinner was provided in the park after the march.