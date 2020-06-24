Thorns and Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd (6/24)

‘Pressure’s gonna drop on you’ | Rose

It is amazing what several weeks of protesting can do, and it is tragic that those protests had to come after even more Black people were killed by a warrior-mentality law enforcement. Yet, suddenly, the John B. Castleman statue is gone. The Jefferson Davis statue is gone. No-knock warrants? Banned. A civilian board is promised to get subpoena power to review police misdeeds. People across the city and from different backgrounds have joined to ask: What kind of police do we want? Nationally, some of the same actions have transpired, including the removal of racist advert imagery from our breakfast tables. And, despite protestations from Louisville city officials that it would be futile, they have fired the cop who shot “blindly” into Breonna Taylor’s apartment. Some bullets went into her neighbor’s apartment, the interim police chief wrote. The two other cops implicated in her death still have their jobs… but for how long? Keep up the pressure!

Cameron, specifically lame | Thorn

Attorney General Daniel Cameron finally broke silence on his office’s investigation of how police shot Breonna Taylor at least eight times, killing her. He was asked if the police had given him all of the investigatory information. “I am not going to get into any specifics of what we have specifically,” he said. He then went on to provide next to no useful information, specifically.

A supreme FU to criminal in chief | Rose

What if the U.S. Supreme Court turns out to be the court we deserve, not one that tRump and U.S. Sen. Mitch “Minor Machiavelli” McConnell have tried to engineer? It ruled that tRump failed to justify removing DACA protections from some 600,000 young, undocumented immigrants. tRump tweeted: “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, LEO’s founder, tweeted back: “We get the impression that you don’t like the Constitution.” In a statement, he said: “We should all breathe a sigh of relief that those who’ve spent most of their lives as assets to our communities can now truly call America home. That even this conservative Supreme Court would again reject the administration is a clear sign that the cruelty that guides this president and his Republican enablers is radically dangerous and has no place in American law.”

Stay home, freddy | Thorn + Rose

COVID-19 has canceled the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Country Ham Breakfast and champion ham auction. It sucks that money won’t be raised for charity, but at least the KFB won’t get a platform for its homophobia.