How To Support Racial Justice And Diversity This Weekend In Louisville (6/12)

ALL WEEKEND

Keep Pushing for Police Reform

Various locations

Free | Times vary

Thursday night, Metro City Council unanimously approved an all-out ban on no-knock warrants in response to the police killing of Breonna Taylor. There are still changes to be made in Louisville. Black Lives Matter is pushing to defund the police, fire the cops responsible for Taylor’s killing and intervene in the collective bargaining agreement process between the city and Louisville Metro Police Department’s union. Join activists in protesting every day at Jefferson Square Park from noon to 7 p.m. Black Lives Matter is also hosting a #FiretheCops march, starting at 2 p.m. at Louisville Waterfront Park’s Great Lawn on Friday. Participate in a Phone Zap promoted by Change Today, Change Tomorrow, to call the LMPD and demand that the cops be fired. On Saturday at 8 p.m., the Derby City Sisters lead a vigil on the Big Four Bridge for those affected by racial injustice.

SATURDAY, June 13

On the Police: Socialist Day School

Zoom

Free | 10 a.m.-noon

Learn with the Louisville Democratic Socialists of America. This Zoom class/discussion covers the topic of police brutality and what working-class people can do about it. The DSA has provided a list of readings and videos to ingest beforehand, including a statement about defunding the police from DSA member and Metro Council District 4 candidate Robert LeVertis Bell. To participate in the Zoom call, sign up for the DSA’s mailing list.

Conversation with Nefertiti Burton and Friends: The Impact of COVID-19 on the Theatre Industry

Zoom

Free | 3-5 p.m.

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and Louisville’s Black Media Collaborative is hosting this online panel discussion about how Black theater artists and organizations have fared during COVID-19. Join Nefertiti Burton, chair of Howard University’s Department of Theatre Arts as she leads a discussion with Kala Ross, a Louisville actor, singer and dancer; Charles Nasby, a technical production supervisor at UofL; Janelle Dunn, a learning and creative engagement associate at Actors Theatre of Louisville; Robert Greene, a playwright and actor from New York City; and Kemati Porter a director and producer with the eta Creative Arts Foundation in Chicago.

Community Art Build

The MAMMOTH

Free | 5-10 p.m.

Black Lives Matter-Louisville, Stand Up Sunday, Louisville artists invite you to come together to create a piece of community art in memory of Breonna Taylor and others killed by Louisville police. DJ Mint and SCZ will provide sounds, and the LEE Initiative is bringing food. This event will be held outside out of COVID-19 concerns, and attendees are encouraged to bring masks. Additional PPE and sink and hand-sanitizing stations will be available. “Learn, grow, and heal in community with organizers in the fight for racial justice here in Louisville,” said organizers. “This is a great opportunity to find out how to amp up your involvement in the fight for Black lives.”

Rooted: Black Expressions from the Commonwealth

Facebook Live

Free | 8-8:30 p.m.

Kentucky Performing Arts presents a “healing balm and salve in a time of unrest, exhaustion, and turmoil” from David “Chill” Napier, a singer-songwriter from Lexington, Kentucky. Napier also plays guitar and sings for the Driftwood Gypsy funk band.