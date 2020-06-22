How To Support Racial Justice and Diversity This Week In Louisville (6/22)

ALL WEEK

A Juneteenth Celebration: Beauty, Bravery & Blackity Black Blackness

Online

Donations encouraged | Any time

Juneteenth is over, but lucky for you, Phelix Crittenden’s Juneteenth Celebration showcase of Black artists is still available on BO$$’s (Blacks Organizing Strategic Success) new website. The show includes performances from soul and hip-hop artist Otis Junior and Jecorey Arthur and poets Lance Newman and Hannah L. Drake, as well as a Juneteenth cocktail demonstration.

Protests

Jefferson Square Park

Free | Any time

Protesters continue to occupy Jefferson Square Park daily to protest racial inequities in Louisville, particularly the killing of Breonna Taylor. Join them and continue to demand the firing and charging of the police officers who shot Taylor, the defunding of Louisville police and other demands from the Black community.

MONDAY, June 22

White Fragility: A Four Week Exploration

Zoom

Donation-based | 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Read and discuss as a group “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo. This four-week course, starting June 22 and led by the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center, will cover white privilege, implicit bias and systemic racism and should ultimately “equip you with information, meditations, discussions and tools to begin taking sustainable and meaningful action to stand in solidarity with communities of color for racial justice.” The course would typically cost $45, but organizers are waiving the usual fee and are instead asking for donations if possible. For another virtual class on becoming a white ally, Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice and the Fairness Campaign are hosting one on Tuesday for the LGBTQ+ community on how to break white silence.

Smart Justice Advocates Town Hall

Online

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Learn how to become an ACLU-KY Smart Justice Advocates. Smart Justice Advocates are “ a unified group of diverse individuals that work boldly to inspire change, relying on values of hope and integrity to advance the fight for freedom and equality for all those impacted by the justice system.”

TUESDAY, June 23

KULA Gallery Reopening

536 S. Fourth St.

Free | 2-6 p.m.

The Black-owned KULA Gallery has reopened, and its first exhibit is from New Orleans artist Josh Wingerter. Due to COVID-19, the KULA Gallery is open for private showings only, which can be booked online by messaging Buy Notorious Art on Facebook.

WEDNESDAY, June 24

A Cultural Conversation About Black Lives

Zoom

Free | 1-2:30 p.m.

Indiana University Southeast is bringing deans and professors together for a wide-ranging, virtual discussion on Black lives. Topics include “the history of racial legislation post-Civil War” and “‘systemic racism’ in terms of a vast array of public policies.”

Political Education Sessions: Food Justice with Shauntrice Martin

6th and Jefferson streets

Free | 3-4:30 p.m.

Several organizations are holding Political Education Sessions virtually and at Jefferson Square Park throughout the week. Wednesday’s is about food justice with Shauntrice Martin, who created the #FeedtheWest initiative. On Thursday, state Rep. Attica Scott talks advocacy and public policy.

THURSDAY, June 25

How to Turn Being Underrepresented Into an Advantage

Online

Free | 2-3:30 p.m.

You may have heard, “diversity is our strength” — well, here is an opportunity to take what makes you diverse and discover its benefits. The Derby Diversity Business Summit presents a panel discussion titled, “It’s About %!#* Time. How To Turn Being Under-represented Into An Advantage.” The panel is free, but for an extra $9.95, you can engage in some digital networking, too.

Virtual Summit for Black and Brown Wealth

Facebook and YouTube

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Louisville’s Life Development Cooperation brings a two-day virtual convention of sorts, providing financial advice for Black and brown people. Topics include “Raising Capital from Investors During COVID-19,” “Stock Market Opportunities and Pitfalls” and “Scaling Small Businesses and Startups.” Sessions, which will be streamed to Facebook and YouTube, will be taught by Black and brown entrepreneurs and businesspeople, including Demetrius Gray, the founder of WeatherCheck, and Tia and Sean Edwards, the founders of Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co.

FRIDAY, June 26

Peace Art Activism

Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center

Suggested $20-$30 donation | 5-8 p.m.

Louisville’s arts scene responded quickly to protests in the city for Breonna Taylor, the Louisville ER tech police shot and killed in March. Less than a week after the first protest, the Facebook page for PeaceState, Louisville’s “first intersectional art activist collective” appeared. PeaceState’s first event is a digital collaborative art activism event to “benefit the effort against police brutality.” You can see it in person at the Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center, or you can experience it online. It will feature work from artists around the country, and it will “raise awareness surrounding the epidemic of state-sanctioned violence and systemic oppression perpetrated by law enforcement against black communities.” Many of the artists will be Black, indigenous or other people of color or LGBTQIA+. All will share PeaceState’s vision. Profits will be divided between the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Trans Women Inc., Trans Men Inc. and the artists.