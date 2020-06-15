How To Support Racial Justice and Diversity This Week In Louisville (6/15)

ALL WEEK

502 Black Business Week

Various Locations

Prices and times vary

During 502 Black Business Week, you can score discounts and deals from over 60 Black-owned businesses in Louisville. Tiandra Robinson created Black Business Week to increase exposure from Louisville’s rich Black business scene. Participating businesses include sweet shops, clothing stores, salons, travel agencies, photography studios, house washers and more. Customers must mention 502 Black Business Week to reap the discounts and offers.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow

Various locations

Prices and times vary

This is Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s time. The Louisville nonprofit, which helps out the local Black community, has responded with vigor to the needs that have been highlighted as white Louisville reawakens to the city’s history of racial injustice. Every day of the week, you can help or benefit from the nonprofit in some way. You can always drop off supplies or volunteer for its Feed the West initiative. On Monday, it’s handing out gallons of free bleach for individuals, community organizations and small businesses that might need the disinfectant to combat COVID-10. Tuesday is Sack Lunch Tuesday, in which the organization provides snack and snack bag donations to the Boys and Girls Club. On Thursday, its efforts turn to Louisville’s unhoused population. You can always also donate to Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s #BlackTransLivesMatter or Louisville Community Grocery funds.

Protests

Various Locations

Free | Times vary

The protests against police brutality of Black people continues. Black Lives Matter Louisville is pushing to defund the police, fire the cops responsible for Breonna Taylor’s killing and to intervene in the collective bargaining agreement process between the city and Louisville Metro Police Department’s union. Join activists in protesting every day at Jefferson Square Park from noon to 7 p.m.

MONDAY, June 15

Families in Solidarity

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

Free | 4:30 p.m.

This is a chance for families to participate in the Black Lives Matter protests that have occurred across the country. Meet in the parking lot of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in The East End and walk the sidewalks of Hurstbourne Lane and Westport Road. Bring donations for Feed the West and the La Casita Center.

Together in Justice, Together in Faith

Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church

Free | 5-6 p.m.

Bring a sign and show Bardstown Road drivers that Black, indigenous and people of color matter. Protesters will be standing on Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church’s property. Bring a mask.

The Civil Rights Era: Lessons for Today

Zoom

Free | 7 p.m.

Learn what it means to stand for justice in troubled times by examining Louisville’s Jewish community’s response to the civil rights movement. Abigail Glogower, curator of The Filson Historical Society’s Jewish Collections and Jewish Community Archive, will walk you through this history, hopefully to increase your understanding of the tumultuous time period.

TUESDAY, June 16

Metro United Way Q&A Series

Facebook Live

Free | 9:30 a.m.

This week, Louisville Metro United Way is presenting Q&As with many diverse nonprofit leaders. First up is Sadiqa Reynolds with the Louisville Urban League. She’ll talk with Metro United Way CEO Theresa Reno-Weber about how the COVID crisis and recent racial injustices have impacted the Louisville Urban League’s work. Later on in the week, the United Way will interview the leaders of Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Play Cousins Collective and AMPED.

WEDNESDAY, June 17

An Evening of Healing

Chik’n & Mi

Free | 4-11 p.m.

“An Evening of Healing” will showcase local Black artists on Chik’n & Mi’s patio. The lineup includes musicians and spoken word poets such as Hannah L. Drake, DJ Hi-Def and hip-hop artist Sasha Renee. Food and drink will be available to go, donations benefit the Black Artists Community Fund and reservations are encouraged.

Reimagining Family Justice

Online

Free | 5:30-7 p.m.

Award-winning journalist Sylvia Harvey joins state Rep. Attica Scott to talk about her book “The Shadow System: Mass Incarceration and the American Family.” Harvey’s nonfiction opus, published in April, follows families impacted by an unfair justice system, including one from Kentucky, a mother, previously incarcerated, fighting for custody of her children. That mother, LaTonya McNeal, who now works at The Healing Place as a detox and overnight supervisor, will tell her story at the “Reimagining Family Justice” forum as well.

FRIDAY, June 19

Juneteenth Celebrations

Various locations

Free | Times vary

Juneteenth is an annual holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. This year, there are several events planned, from outdoor parties to online programs. The Cookout is a series of virtual and pop-up performances celebrating Black music, hosted by KMF, a Louisville neofunk and soulhop band. It starts at 1 p.m. on Friday and lasts throughout the weekend.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, Jefferson Square, where protests have been occurring since May, will turn into a party zone with performers, vendors and free food and drink. It’s also a fundraiser for the Roots101: African American Museum. Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided, but if you’d rather celebrate virtually, Actors Theatre of Louisville presents “Unscripted” on its Facebook page, featuring District 4 council candidate Jecorey Arthur; The Rev. Kevin Cosby of St. Stephen Church and Simmons College of Kentucky; Louisville Central Community Center President and CEO Kevin Fields; gospel musician Pat Mathison and state Sen. Gerald Neal.

For more music, vendors and food, head to Coles Place Events at 5 p.m. for a Juneteenth Celebration Gathering, which also features bouncy houses for the kids.