A police officer downtown on Monday, hugging a protester. News Photo Set: Monday's Protest Downtown Jun 02 2020 By Kathryn Harrington Protesters gathered at Sixth and Jefferson streets calling attention to the death of David McAtee who was killed when law enforcement fired shots at 26th Street and Broadway early Monday morning. A protester and police officer talked in downtown Louisville on Monday. In what appeared to be a deescalation of confrontations in recent days, Louisville police officers came to talk with protesters. Kentucky State Police were called in to assist Louisville police, here in Jefferson Square Park on Monday. Protesters knelt and raised their fists in solidarity. Downtown Mlonday, the protest brought out people of a range of ages. Officers and protesters greeted each other in downtown Louisville.
