A poem from Frank X Walker: NaPoMo Bonus #24

To the White Women Who Formed a Line

Between Black Protestors and Police

Thanks, but you owed us that.

Almost every slave ship captain,

Confederate officer, Grand Cyclops,

Tulsa rioter, lynch mobber,

redliner, biased judge, and killer cop

started out as your baby boy.

Almost anything good about men

is often a credit to their mother.

Maybe you lost the battle

for their souls to their fathers

who used your neck to sharpen

their canine and bicuspids.

Maybe their empire building,

hunger for wealth and power,

appetite for violence,

and need to keep their boot

on somebody’s neck

is some misguided effort to gain

your approval or your affection.

Maybe there was just something bitter

in the milk?

If you could smell their colicky breaths

again, would you hug them to death?

— Frank X Walker

Frank X Walker is a Poet Laureate of

Kentucky and a founding member of the

Affrilachian Poets, having divined the word

“Affrilachia,” underscoring the presence of

African Americans in Appalachia.