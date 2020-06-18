JusticeForBreonna: Artists show support in images and words

As protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor continue throughout Louisville, Louisville artists are channeling their creativity to memorialize those who have lost their lives at the hands of Louisville Metro Police Department and state Department of Corrections. On Saturday, June 13, Black Lives Matter Louisville, Stand Up Sunday and artists gathered outside of The MAMMOTH from 5 to 10 p.m. for a community art build. They created posters and stickers displaying in words and images their support for Black Lives Matter and promoting racial justice. The group asked LEO that they not be identified in photographs because it could lead to them being doxxed online.

